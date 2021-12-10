https://sputniknews.com/20211210/uk-high-court-rules-assange-to-be-extradited-to-us-1091410999.html

UK High Court Rules Assange Can Be Extradited to US

UK High Court Rules Assange Can Be Extradited to US

In January, a British judge ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States because of the strong risk that he might... 10.12.2021, Sputnik International

The US government has won its appeal in the London High Court to have Julian Assange extradited to the United States, with a judge overturning a lower court's decision to block the extradition.The decision opens the door for Assange's extradition, but his defence attorneys maintain the right to appeal the Court of Appeal's verdict.Holroyde's decision follows a ruling by a lower court earlier this year blocking the US government's extradition request, citing Assange's mental status and fears that he may attempt to commit suicide in a US prison. Lawyers representing the US had dismissed the ruling, suggesting that Assange "has no history of serious and enduring mental illness" and that there is no evidence that he may attempt to harm himself. The US government has also assured London that Assange could serve any prison sentence he receives in a US court in Australia.Assange faces 17 counts of espionage charges, and one charge of the misuse of a computer over WikiLeaks' publication of thousands of military and diplomatic files, including videos exposing US war crimes in Iraq. If convicted, the journalist and activist faces up to 175 years in prison.

