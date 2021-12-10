Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: UK High Court Rules Assange Can Be Extradited to US
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/uk-high-court-rules-assange-to-be-extradited-to-us-1091410999.html
UK High Court Rules Assange Can Be Extradited to US
UK High Court Rules Assange Can Be Extradited to US
In January, a British judge ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States because of the strong risk that he might... 10.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-10T10:19+0000
2021-12-10T10:41+0000
julian assange
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1091410999.jpg?1639132872
The US government has won its appeal in the London High Court to have Julian Assange extradited to the United States, with a judge overturning a lower court's decision to block the extradition.The decision opens the door for Assange's extradition, but his defence attorneys maintain the right to appeal the Court of Appeal's verdict.Holroyde's decision follows a ruling by a lower court earlier this year blocking the US government's extradition request, citing Assange's mental status and fears that he may attempt to commit suicide in a US prison. Lawyers representing the US had dismissed the ruling, suggesting that Assange "has no history of serious and enduring mental illness" and that there is no evidence that he may attempt to harm himself. The US government has also assured London that Assange could serve any prison sentence he receives in a US court in Australia.Assange faces 17 counts of espionage charges, and one charge of the misuse of a computer over WikiLeaks' publication of thousands of military and diplomatic files, including videos exposing US war crimes in Iraq. If convicted, the journalist and activist faces up to 175 years in prison.
No surprise there. Just doing what their yank masters tell them! Shameful!
0
Comme pendant la Révolution Industrielle, En pleine Révolution Technologique, le Klux Klux Klan distribue ses Esclaves avec les Alliés !
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
julian assange, uk

UK High Court Rules Assange Can Be Extradited to US

10:19 GMT 10.12.2021 (Updated: 10:41 GMT 10.12.2021)
Subscribe
Being updated
In January, a British judge ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States because of the strong risk that he might commit suicide in prison there. The 50-year-old Australian national faces life in prison if convicted in a US court on espionage charges.
The US government has won its appeal in the London High Court to have Julian Assange extradited to the United States, with a judge overturning a lower court's decision to block the extradition.

"The court allows the appeal," Lord Justice Timothy Holroyde announced in a Friday hearing.

The decision opens the door for Assange's extradition, but his defence attorneys maintain the right to appeal the Court of Appeal's verdict.
Mr. Assange's fiance, Stella Moris, called Friday's ruling a "big mistake," and vowed that "we will appeal this decision at the earliest possible moment."
Holroyde's decision follows a ruling by a lower court earlier this year blocking the US government's extradition request, citing Assange's mental status and fears that he may attempt to commit suicide in a US prison.
Lawyers representing the US had dismissed the ruling, suggesting that Assange "has no history of serious and enduring mental illness" and that there is no evidence that he may attempt to harm himself. The US government has also assured London that Assange could serve any prison sentence he receives in a US court in Australia.
Assange faces 17 counts of espionage charges, and one charge of the misuse of a computer over WikiLeaks' publication of thousands of military and diplomatic files, including videos exposing US war crimes in Iraq. If convicted, the journalist and activist faces up to 175 years in prison.
0270039
Discuss
Popular comments
No surprise there. Just doing what their yank masters tell them! Shameful!
Charlie McD
10 December, 13:26 GMT
000000
Comme pendant la Révolution Industrielle, En pleine Révolution Technologique, le Klux Klux Klan distribue ses Esclaves avec les Alliés !
STABOU Youssef
10 December, 13:39 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:36 GMTAustralia to Replace European Military Helicopters With US Black Hawks
10:35 GMTUK Gov’t Reportedly Drafting Post-Xmas ‘Plan C’ COVID Response to Tackle Spread of Omicron Variant
10:35 GMTIndia Airlifts Over 100 People, Including Afghan Nationals, Holy Books From Kabul
10:29 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry Slams Ukrainian Vessel's Action in Strait of Kerch as Provocation
10:21 GMTHindu Groups Try to Barge Into Church in India's Haryana, Alleging Religious Conversion
10:19 GMTUK High Court Rules Assange Can Be Extradited to US
10:15 GMTWay to Speed Up Charging of Electric Cars Found in Russia
10:05 GMTElon Musk Mulling Quitting His Jobs to Become Influencer
09:39 GMTUS Diplomat Affected By ‘Havana Syndrome’ Reportedly Sues State Department
09:31 GMTJoe Biden to Make First Appearance as President on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
09:27 GMTIsrael Trailblazes 10-Country Cyberattack ‘War Game’ to Boost Cooperation Against Hacker Threat
09:03 GMTUK High Court Announces Verdict on Julian Assange's Extradition Case
08:52 GMTSouth African President Invites Scientists From BRICS Countries to Study COVID-19
08:43 GMTParis May Ask European Commission to Launch Legal Proceedings Against UK Over Fishing Row
08:41 GMTElon Musk Sells More Tesla Shares, Worth $963.2 Million
08:40 GMTTaiwan Regrets Nicaragua's Decision to Cut Off Ties With Island, Foreign Ministry Says
08:10 GMTFans Come Out in Support of Virat Kohli After Cricketer Gets Sacked as Indian Team's ODI Captain
07:58 GMTTwitter Abuzz as Pictures of 'Royal' Wedding of Bollywood Stars Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Go Viral
07:55 GMTIndia: Uttar Pradesh Gov’t Slammed as Video of Cop Beating Man With Child in Arms Goes Viral
07:50 GMTRudiger Reportedly Set to Become World's 2nd Highest-Paid Defender as Four Top Clubs Eye German Star