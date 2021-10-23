https://sputniknews.com/20211023/assanges-extradition-incomprehensible-after-revelations-cia-plotted-to-kill-him-fiance-says-1090161647.html

Assange's Extradition Incomprehensible After Revelations CIA Plotted to Kill Him, Fiancée Says

Assange's Extradition Incomprehensible After Revelations CIA Plotted to Kill Him, Fiancée Says

LONDON (Sputnik) – Julian Assange's fiancée, Stella Moris, said it would be "completely incomprehensible" if the UK court agreed to extradite the WikiLeaks...

"Since the revelation that the CIA plotted to kill Julian inside the embassy it would be completely incomprehensible that the UK would ever agree to an extradition," she said.Moris joined hundreds of people who marched from the BBC headquarters in central London to the Royal Courts of Justice, where the high court will hear next week an appeal filed by the US Department of Justice against a previous decision from a UK district judge not to extradite Assange on health grounds.WikiLeaks editor Kristinn Hrafnsson, who walked alongside Moris and several UK Labour lawmakers at the front of the march holding a banner that read Don't Extradite Assange, also hoped that the revelations made last month by the Yahoo News platform would help the high court judges rule out the extradition.Assange was arrested in London on 11 April 2019, and sentenced to fifty weeks in prison for jumping bail in 2012, when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorean embassy in the British capital to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was facing sexual assault charges that were later dropped by a Swedish court.The whistleblower is wanted by the US on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. He faces up to 175 years in solitary confinement inside a top security American prison if convicted in the US.Back in January, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled against extraditing Assange to the US, citing health reasons and the risk of suicide in the US prison system. The judge, however, decided that he must wait in prison for the outcome of a US appeal hearing.

