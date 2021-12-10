Registration was successful!
LIVE: UK High Court Announces Verdict on Julian Assange´s Extradition Case
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/uk-high-court-announces-verdict-on-julian-assanges-extradition-case-1091404736.html
UK High Court Announces Verdict on Julian Assange´s Extradition Case
UK High Court Announces Verdict on Julian Assange´s Extradition Case
The appeal made by US lawyers came after the 4 January 2021 ruling at a UK court that denied a US request to extradite Assange to the United States, where he... 10.12.2021, Sputnik International
julian assange
extradition
uk
Live from the Royal Courts of Justice in London as the verdict in the extradition case of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is being announced.The WikiLeaks founder was arrested in London on 11 April 2019, and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail in 2012. He took refuge inside the Ecuadorean embassy in the UK capital to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was facing sexual assault charges that were later dropped by a Swedish court. Assange is wanted by the United States on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. If put on trial and convicted in the US, the Australian journalist faces up to 175 years in prison.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
News
julian assange, extradition, uk

UK High Court Announces Verdict on Julian Assange´s Extradition Case

09:03 GMT 10.12.2021
The appeal made by US lawyers came after the 4 January 2021 ruling at a UK court that denied a US request to extradite Assange to the United States, where he would face charges of espionage.
Live from the Royal Courts of Justice in London as the verdict in the extradition case of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is being announced.
The WikiLeaks founder was arrested in London on 11 April 2019, and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail in 2012. He took refuge inside the Ecuadorean embassy in the UK capital to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was facing sexual assault charges that were later dropped by a Swedish court.

Assange is wanted by the United States on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. If put on trial and convicted in the US, the Australian journalist faces up to 175 years in prison.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
