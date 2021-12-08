Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Instagram CEO Testifies in US Senate on Potential Harm to Teenagers
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/pentagon-chief-austin-rejects-red-lines-in-ukraine-taiwan-as-us-draws-its-own-1091362365.html
Pentagon Chief Austin Rejects ‘Red Lines’ in Ukraine, Taiwan as US Draws its Own
Pentagon Chief Austin Rejects ‘Red Lines’ in Ukraine, Taiwan as US Draws its Own
As the US postures as “standing up” to Putin and Xi, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he rejects “red lines” in Ukraine and Taiwan. However, his comments came as his commander-in-chief was drawing new ones.
2021-12-08T19:44+0000
2021-12-08T19:45+0000
joe biden
russia
ukraine
europe
lloyd austin
taiwan
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083688243_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b288828fc24d50aba7d1f3ffcbaac5c5.jpg
Speaking to online news outlet Defense One on Tuesday, Austin said he prefers a flexible approach to the tense situation in Eastern Europe, where Kiev and NATO have alleged the Russian Army is massing for an invasion of Ukraine.Austin had similar words about Taiwan, which the US openly supports despite formal agreements with Beijing acknowledging its longstanding claim that the island is part of China.“We don't want to see change in the status quo, especially, certainly a unilateral change in the status quo,” he said. “We think that all tensions in that area should be resolved diplomatically first.” High-profile US visits and weapons sales to the autonomous island have infuriated Beijing in recent years, which has begun performing regular military drills in international waters off the coast that Western media incorrectly describes as “incursions” of Taiwanese airspace.However, the same day as Austin’s remarks, US President Joe Biden was doing just that: during a phone call with Putin, he laid out severe economic consequences if Russia did launch an invasion of its western neighbor, which has grown increasingly close to the US and NATO since the US-backed coup in 2014 that brought a right-wing nationalist government to power in Kiev.“We would provide additional defensive material to the Ukrainians above and beyond that which we are already provided,” he added. “And we would fortify our NATO allies on the eastern flank with additional capabilities in response to such an escalation.”Putin’s red lines being repudiated include the further eastward expansion of the NATO alliance, which presently includes a number of countries on or near Russia’s borders, and the positioning of offensive weapons in Ukraine by the alliance. He has repeatedly sought security guarantees from the West, seeing NATO - which began as an anti-Soviet defensive pact in the late 1940s - as an existential threat to Russia."We're constantly voicing our concerns about this, talking about red lines, but we understand our partners - how shall I put it mildly - have a very superficial attitude to all our warnings and talk of red lines," Putin said in a televised speech last month. He added that the US had flown bomber aircraft carrying "very serious weapons" just a dozen miles from Russian territory.NATO’s Steady March EastAfter the Cold War ended and NATO’s socialist counterpart in Eastern Europe, the Warsaw Pact, collapsed, NATO began taking in a slew of former Soviet allies and even three former Soviet republics: Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. This was in direct contradiction to promises made to Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet premier, by Western leaders at the time like US President George H.W. Bush, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, French President Francois Mitterrand and German Chancellor Helmut Kohl that NATO would not extend “one inch eastward” beyond a reunified Germany.Within weeks of the coup, the predominantly Russian-speaking Crimea had declared independence from Ukraine and voted to rejoin Russia. Several Russian-speaking cities in the eastern Donbas region declared themselves independent republics, taking up arms against Kiev in a still-ongoing conflict that has claimed more than 14,000 lives.The West has rejected Crimea’s referendum on rejoining Russia, and continues to claim the peninsula is part of Ukraine being occupied by Russian forces, and claims Russia is backing the rebellious Donbas republics, which Moscow has repeatedly denied.
Red Line your territories NOT others ... what a frickin MORON ,,,☻☻
0
1
russia
ukraine
europe
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083688243_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_36eb565f15a16cec381e61b10b0e72aa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, russia, ukraine, europe, lloyd austin, taiwan, nato

Pentagon Chief Austin Rejects ‘Red Lines’ in Ukraine, Taiwan as US Draws its Own

19:44 GMT 08.12.2021 (Updated: 19:45 GMT 08.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonIn this Aug. 18, 2021, photo, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the Pentagon in Washington.
In this Aug. 18, 2021, photo, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the Pentagon in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
As Washington postures as “standing up” to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he rejects “red lines” in the situations surrounding Ukraine and Taiwan. However, his comments came as his commander-in-chief was drawing new ones.
Speaking to online news outlet Defense One on Tuesday, Austin said he prefers a flexible approach to the tense situation in Eastern Europe, where Kiev and NATO have alleged the Russian Army is massing for an invasion of Ukraine.
“I think in situations like this, I think conveying red lines only exacerbates the problem. I think we need to focus on finding ways to de-escalate and reduce tensions,” Austin told the outlet, adding that it isn’t “helpful for us to draw a line in the sand at this point.”
Austin had similar words about Taiwan, which the US openly supports despite formal agreements with Beijing acknowledging its longstanding claim that the island is part of China.
“We don't want to see change in the status quo, especially, certainly a unilateral change in the status quo,” he said. “We think that all tensions in that area should be resolved diplomatically first.” High-profile US visits and weapons sales to the autonomous island have infuriated Beijing in recent years, which has begun performing regular military drills in international waters off the coast that Western media incorrectly describes as “incursions” of Taiwanese airspace.
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the photo bankUS troops in Lviv, western Ukraine.
US troops in Lviv, western Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
US troops in Lviv, western Ukraine.
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the photo bank
However, the same day as Austin’s remarks, US President Joe Biden was doing just that: during a phone call with Putin, he laid out severe economic consequences if Russia did launch an invasion of its western neighbor, which has grown increasingly close to the US and NATO since the US-backed coup in 2014 that brought a right-wing nationalist government to power in Kiev.
“[Biden] told President Putin directly that if Russia further invades Ukraine, the United States and our European allies would respond with strong economic measures,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters at a presser after the phone call.
“We would provide additional defensive material to the Ukrainians above and beyond that which we are already provided,” he added. “And we would fortify our NATO allies on the eastern flank with additional capabilities in response to such an escalation.”
Four days earlier, Biden put it even more plainly: "I don't accept anybody's red lines,” he told a Polish reporter in Washington.
Putin’s red lines being repudiated include the further eastward expansion of the NATO alliance, which presently includes a number of countries on or near Russia’s borders, and the positioning of offensive weapons in Ukraine by the alliance. He has repeatedly sought security guarantees from the West, seeing NATO - which began as an anti-Soviet defensive pact in the late 1940s - as an existential threat to Russia.
"We're constantly voicing our concerns about this, talking about red lines, but we understand our partners - how shall I put it mildly - have a very superficial attitude to all our warnings and talk of red lines," Putin said in a televised speech last month. He added that the US had flown bomber aircraft carrying "very serious weapons" just a dozen miles from Russian territory.
NATO’s Steady March East
After the Cold War ended and NATO’s socialist counterpart in Eastern Europe, the Warsaw Pact, collapsed, NATO began taking in a slew of former Soviet allies and even three former Soviet republics: Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. This was in direct contradiction to promises made to Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet premier, by Western leaders at the time like US President George H.W. Bush, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, French President Francois Mitterrand and German Chancellor Helmut Kohl that NATO would not extend “one inch eastward” beyond a reunified Germany.
© AP Photo / Marko MummFILE - In this Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 file photo, France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, shakes hands with French soldiers of the NATO Battle Group at the Tapa military base, about 90 kilometers (56 miles) west of Tallinn, Estonia
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 file photo, France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, shakes hands with French soldiers of the NATO Battle Group at the Tapa military base, about 90 kilometers (56 miles) west of Tallinn, Estonia - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 file photo, France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, shakes hands with French soldiers of the NATO Battle Group at the Tapa military base, about 90 kilometers (56 miles) west of Tallinn, Estonia
© AP Photo / Marko Mumm
NATO began a rapid expansion of its forces in Eastern Europe after Ukrainian nationalists seized power in Kiev in 2014 with US backing and began laying out a political program for reducing the country’s sizable Russian-speaking minority to second-class status. The alliance established a Enhanced Forward Presence of four battalion battle groups in four countries on Russia's western border: Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, and built new military installations in Romania, which NATO claimed were purely defensive but which proved, as Moscow feared, to be easily capable of being converted to offensive use.
Within weeks of the coup, the predominantly Russian-speaking Crimea had declared independence from Ukraine and voted to rejoin Russia. Several Russian-speaking cities in the eastern Donbas region declared themselves independent republics, taking up arms against Kiev in a still-ongoing conflict that has claimed more than 14,000 lives.
The West has rejected Crimea’s referendum on rejoining Russia, and continues to claim the peninsula is part of Ukraine being occupied by Russian forces, and claims Russia is backing the rebellious Donbas republics, which Moscow has repeatedly denied.
After Russian troops carried out drills in southern Russia in April, which NATO similarly fretted was a prelude to an invasion of Ukraine, Kiev began to press more strongly for membership in the alliance, saying that being protected by NATO’s collective defense clause was the only way to guarantee Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty and end the war in the Donbas. Around the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy released a political framework for regaining control over the Crimea from Russia.
110002
Discuss
Popular comments
Red Line your territories NOT others ... what a frickin MORON ,,,☻☻
Michael Fahmy
8 December, 22:56 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:13 GMTWhite House Unaware of Reports That Ex-President Bush Was Victim of Havana Syndrome
19:50 GMTInstagram CEO Testifies in US Senate on Potential Harm to Teenagers
19:44 GMTPentagon Chief Austin Rejects ‘Red Lines’ in Ukraine, Taiwan as US Draws its Own
19:01 GMTPiers Morgan Compares Joe Biden to Kim Jong-un in Column Bashing White House's Approach to Media
18:59 GMTPhotos of Ghislaine Maxwell Rubbing Jeffrey Epstein's Feet, Kissing Him Released by US Prosecutors
18:48 GMTJapanese F-35A Makes Emergency Landing During Routine Training Flight - Video
18:23 GMTPutin: Sanctions Under Pretext of US Security Attempt to Contain Russia's Development
18:03 GMTTucker Carlson Warns of Danger of ‘Hot War’ Between US and Russia Over Ukraine
18:02 GMTTrudeau: Canada Will Not Send Diplomatic Representation to China Olympics
17:56 GMT'A Verbal Agreement With Premier League Club? All False': Mancini Dismisses Man United Job Links
17:48 GMTBiden’s Empty Warning Over Putin’s Straw Man ‘Invasion’
17:42 GMTUS Reportedly Becomes Major Destination for UK's Post-Brexit Financial Services Exports
17:41 GMTIndia’s Congress Unveils 'Manifesto for Women' to Woo Voters in Uttar Pradesh
17:31 GMTInitial Sketch Found Beneath Rembrandt's 'Night Watch' - Photo
17:22 GMTIMF: Metals Demand From Clean-Energy Transition Threaten to Top Global Supply
17:16 GMTElon Musk Brands CEO 'Made Up Title,' Explains Why He Became Tesla's 'Technoking'
17:13 GMTIndian Farmers Agree to Call Off Year-Long Protest after Government Promises to Meet Demands
17:03 GMTUS Jobs Quitting Rate in October Down From Record Highs, Labour Department Says
16:40 GMTUS Targets Individuals in Kosovo, El Salvador, Serbia in New Global Magnitsky Sanctions
16:17 GMTBiden Announces Plans for NATO-Russia Meeting to Discuss Moscow's Concerns