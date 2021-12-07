https://sputniknews.com/20211207/biden-warns-putin-of-economic-sanctions-and-other-measures-in-event-of-ukraine-military-escalation-1091329502.html

Biden Warns Putin of Economic Sanctions and Other Measures in Event of Ukraine Military Escalation

During a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said Washington supports Ukraine's territorial integrity... 07.12.2021, Sputnik International

The Tuesday call between Biden and Putin lasted two hours and one minute and covered a range of topics, but focused primarily on Russian troops deployed near the country's western borders, which Western media is widely reporting as a sign of an imminent invasion of Ukraine."President Biden voiced the deep concerns of the United States and our European Allies about Russia’s escalation of forces surrounding Ukraine and made clear that the US and our Allies would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of military escalation," a readout of the call released by the White House said."President Biden reiterated his support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and called for de-escalation and a return to diplomacy. The two presidents tasked their teams to follow up, and the US will do so in close coordination with allies and partners," the statement added.The White House also noted Biden and Putin discussed several issues on which the US and Russia could work together, including the dialogue on Strategic Stability, combating ransomware, and relations with Iran.Biden's threat of economic retribution comes after reports that US sanctions could include a ban on buying Russian sovereign debt on the secondary market, sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany that's almost finished being built, and even excluding Russia from the SWIFT money transfer system based in Brussels, Belgium.DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Alba1970 i hope Putin told Biden that Ukraine had to remove it's forces from the de-escalation zone from Donbass and that NATO had also had to remove it's forces from Russian territory and stop trying to escalate conflict with Russia or Russia will hit America with sanctions and with hold/ban the sales of Rockets to NASA and halt all future projects with NASA and that America has to withdraws it's illegal presence from Syria 3

Preterist-ADSeventy CLARIFICATION: The Title should be “YELLEN’S Biden Warns Putin of Economic Sanctions and Other Measures in Event of Ukraine Military Escalation“ 1

