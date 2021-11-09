https://sputniknews.com/20211109/taiwans-defense-ministry-reveals-more-than-600-us-troops-visited-island-since-2019-1090605396.html

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry Reveals More Than 600 US Troops Visited Island Since 2019

Hundreds of US troops have traveled to Taiwan over the past two years for more than 100 different training programs, while an almost equal number of Taiwanese forces went to the US for the same, the Ministry of National Defense reported in its 2021 National Defense Report.The report also notes 1,639 personnel from both militaries were involved in 102 other programs, but didn’t state where they took place.That’s a significant increase over the roughly two dozen US Special Forces and US Marines operatives the Wall Street Journal revealed last month had been on the island for more than a year. The news, which provoked outrage in Beijing, was unexpectedly confirmed by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, during whose five years in power the autonomous island has grown increasingly close to Washington.On Tuesday evening local time, a US Navy C-40A airliner carrying a US congressional delegation was spotted making a surprise visit to Taipei, too, flying from Clark Air Base in the Philippines. Neither Taiwanese media nor Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said which lawmakers were on the flight, but Kirby told reporters this was the second such congressional trip to Taiwan this year, adding that “it's not unusual.”"We strongly oppose and condemn this,” Chinese Defenсe Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said of the visit. “Taiwan is an integral part of China. The US has grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, seriously damaged China's territorial sovereignty, and threatened peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. We call on the US to immediately cease its provocative actions,"One ChinaFormally calling itself the Republic of China, the government in Taipei is all that remains of that which once ruled all of China between 1912 and 1949. When the communist Red Army won the civil war and conquered all of mainland China, the RoC retreated to defensible Taiwan, which the new People’s Republic of China was unable to invade. Both governments agree that Taiwan is part of “One China,” but each claims to be the rightful rulers of all of China.In the decades that followed, the vast majority of the globe switched its recognition of the Chinese government from Taipei to Beijing, including the US, which did so in 1979 amid three joint communiques in which it agreed to end its political and military support for the Taiwanese government. However, the US also passed its own Taiwan Relations Act governing its now-informal relationship with Taipei, and has continued to funnel weapons to them through an informal embassy despite its pledges to Beijing.The PLA’s Six Threats to TaiwanMost of the Taiwanese Defense Ministry’s report actually concerns possible circumstances for a Chinese move to forcibly reincorporate the island into China, identifying six ways the People’s Liberation Army poses a threat to Taiwan. They include intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities; missile strikes by aircraft, warships, or land-based launch sites across the Taiwan Strait; amphibious landings; area denial using long-range missiles; and observation satellites.It also notes the extensive blockade capabilities the PLA has developed, noting China may try to strangle Taiwan and force it to surrender without a fight - a situation highly preferable, given the massive weapons sales by the US to Taiwan, which has included torpedoes and anti-air systems.

