Register
19:37 GMT26 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Servicemen of the Fighting Eagles 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, walk by tanks that arrived via train to the US base in Mihail Kogalniceanu, eastern Romania, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.

    NATO Pushed to Upgrade Romania to ‘Center of Gravity’ for Russian Deterrence by DC Think Tank

    © AP Photo / Andreea Alexandru
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105074/17/1050741745_0:100:4388:2569_1200x675_80_0_0_b8e5e3bf0de6327597893c8bcefd095f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202005261079423759-nato-pushed-to-upgrade-romania-to-center-of-gravity-for-russian-deterrence-by-dc-think-tank-/

    A Washington, DC-based foreign policy think tank has called for the NATO alliance to bolster its deployment to Romania, arguing Russia’s expanding Black Sea fleet and fortifying of Crimea poses a threat to Ukraine, the Balkans and the Mediterranean region beyond.

    In a May 26 paper titled “One Flank, One Threat, One Presence: A Strategy for NATO’s Eastern Flank,” academics from the hawkish Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) think tank in Washington, DC, advocate for upgrading NATO’s presence in Romania from a “tailored Forward Presence” to the stronger “Enhanced Forward Presence” (EFP) deployments in the Baltic States and Poland.

    “What was once a Russian naval backwater is now the centerpiece of Moscow’s power projection into the Mediterranean … It is evidently more willing to use force in the Black Sea region than anywhere else along the Eastern Flank,” write the paper’s authors, which include retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, the former commander of the US Army in Europe.

    Stars and Stripes notes that Hodges was “a lead architect” of the EFP policy that led to significant expansion of NATO forces stationed in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland after Crimea seceded from Ukraine and rejoined Russia by popular referendum in 2014 amid a Russophobic push by the Western-backed nationalist junta that had recently seized power in Kiev.

    “In past decades, the Turkish navy was the preeminent military power in the region. Ankara still has final say over access under [The Montreux Convention Regarding the Regime of the Straits] but Russia’s transformation of Crimea into an armed fortress - a ‘Kaliningrad of the south’ - and its bolstered Black Sea Fleet have tilted the regional balance of forces in Moscow’s favor,” the report states.

    The think tank presents NATO as the defender of small nations and a victim of Russian “aggression,” presenting a falsified version of history in which the Soviet Union was not promised that the anti-Soviet NATO alliance would not expand eastward after the end of the Warsaw Pact alliance formed to counter it, and in which NATO’s “eastern flank” is not, in large part, quite literally the Russian border.

    War ships of the NATO Standing Maritime Group-2 take part in a military drill on the Black Sea, 60km from Constanta city March 16, 2015
    © AFP 2020 / DANIEL MIHAILESCU
    War ships of the NATO Standing Maritime Group-2 take part in a military drill on the Black Sea, 60km from Constanta city March 16, 2015
    “Putin’s Kremlin is engaged in a comprehensive revisionist enterprise to restore Russia’s control over nearby countries and to prevent them from freely joining international organizations such as NATO and the EU,” they argue. As a result, NATO must upgrade its presence in Romania to become the “center of gravity” for Russian deterrence.

    “In many respects, the Black Sea region is of even greater strategic value to Moscow than the Baltic Sea region. Russia views the Black Sea as the ‘launching pad’ for its destabilizing operations in Syria (which have contributed to hundreds of thousands of casualties in the Syrian civil war) and its naval operations in the Eastern Mediterranean,” the CEPA academics argue, noting as examples everything from Russian support for separatist movements in Moldova and Georgia to “attempting to drive a wedge between Turkey and the rest of the [NATO] alliance” and “the ongoing militarization of Crimea and war in eastern Ukraine.”

    The US anti-missile station Aegis Ashore Romania is pictured at the military base in Deveselu, Romania
    © AFP 2020 / DANIEL MIHAILESCU
    The US anti-missile station Aegis Ashore Romania is pictured at the military base in Deveselu, Romania
    The report calls for stationing extensive weaponry in Romania, including ”unmanned maritime systems, ground-based systems in Romania including anti-ship missiles, drones, and rotary wing attack aviation,” as well as upgrading the scope of the “Tobruq Legacy” air combat exercises and establishing a “Maritime Policing Mission” that would constitute a year-round NATO naval presence in the Black Sea - something explicitly banned by 1936 Montreux Convention.

    Counting among its research board such eminent figures of Western academic revanchism as historians Anne Applebaum and Norman Davies as well hawkish ex-government figures including former US State Secretary Madeleine Albright and previously the late former US national security adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski, it should come as little surprise that CEPA would advance such a hawkish argument.

    Romania already plays host to NATO weapons systems such as the Aegis Ashore missile system, which Washington for years denied could be used offensively - until just days after the US left the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty last year, when it was upgraded to be able to fire offensive missiles that had been banned by the treaty. It has also stationed a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery in Romania, bringing with it a powerful AN/TPY-2 radar that can see thousands of miles into Russian territory.

    Related:

    On This Day 21 Years Ago: NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia in Numbers
    NATO Doubled Military Activity in Arctic Region in Past 5 Years, Russian Diplomat Says
    US Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty Irks NATO Allies, Casts Doubt on New START
    Tags:
    Enhanced Forward Presence, paper, Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), Russian Black Sea Fleet, Romania, NATO
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Faces, Women's Silhouettes & Even Fruit: What Images Can be Seen in Photos of Martian Surface?
    Faces, Women's Silhouettes & Even Fruit: What Images Can Be Seen in Photos of Martian Surface?
    No Mask Bask
    No Mask Bask
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse