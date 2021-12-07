Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211207/live-updates-vladimir-putin-and-joe-biden-hold-talks-amid-growing-tensions-1091314015.html
Live Updates: Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden Hold Talks Amid Growing Tensions
Russian President Putin and his US counterpart Biden hold video conference
2021-12-07T10:55+0000
2021-12-07T10:56+0000
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin

Live Updates: Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden Hold Talks Amid Growing Tensions

10:55 GMT 07.12.2021 (Updated: 10:56 GMT 07.12.2021)
Being updated
Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin will speak to Biden relying on national interests and not emotions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden are holding a secure video call on Tuesday to discuss a number of bilateral issues as well as the situation in eastern Ukraine, Iran, and NATO's eastward expansion.
The online talks are expected to begin at 14:00 GMT and they will not be broadcast live. According to the Kremlin, Putin does not plan to make any statements after the talks. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki earlier said that she would brief the media four hours after the beginning of the Putin-Biden meeting.
*Follow Sputnik's live updates for more.
10:59 GMT 07.12.2021
Lavrov: Russia Will Clearly Express Need for Kiev to Implement Minsk Agreements During Putin-Biden Online Meeting
10:57 GMT 07.12.2021
U.S. President Joe Biden removes his face mask before delivering remarks about the Build Back Better legislation's new rules around prescription drug prices in the East Room of the White House on December 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
White House: Video Call With Putin Only Item on Biden's Timetable for Tuesday
08:42 GMT
10:57 GMT 07.12.2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden, left, attend a meeting at the Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
Putin, Biden Set to Hold 'Secure' Video Call Amid Ukraine Tensions
08:36 GMT
