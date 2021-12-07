Live Updates: Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden Hold Talks Amid Growing Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden are holding a secure video call on Tuesday to discuss a number of bilateral issues as well as the situation in eastern Ukraine, Iran, and NATO's eastward expansion.

The online talks are expected to begin at 14:00 GMT and they will not be broadcast live. According to the Kremlin, Putin does not plan to make any statements after the talks. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki earlier said that she would brief the media four hours after the beginning of the Putin-Biden meeting.