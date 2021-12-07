Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211207/analyst-hopes-biden-putin-de-escalate-us-russia-tensions-in-upcoming-video-call-1091304753.html
Analyst Hopes Biden, Putin De-escalate US-Russia Tensions in Upcoming Video Call
Analyst Hopes Biden, Putin De-escalate US-Russia Tensions in Upcoming Video Call
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin should use their upcoming talks on Tuesday to de-escalate tensions
world
joe biden
russia
ukraine
us
vladimir putin
video conference
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/10/1083164390_0:0:2779:1563_1920x0_80_0_0_00dd5aac599254f3b8f2028fc4756f9d.jpg
"I would hope that the two will look to de-escalate the tensions and one from a diplomatic perspective versus the constant aggressive rhetoric that has been common with the US current foreign policy team", Rasmussen said.Biden and Putin are expected to discuss the escalating crisis in Ukraine among other topics such as strategic stability in a video call later in the day. The secure video conference will be held six months after the two presidents held a face-to-face meeting in Geneva, Switzerland. Rasmussen said the Putin-Biden virtual summit is taking place amid challenges around the world, including in Ukraine, Belarus, Afghanistan, Syria, as well as with respect to the Iran nuclear agreement and COVID-19 vaccines.Speaking of Ukraine, Rasmussen stressed that US Secretary of State Anony Blinken's recent meetings with his counterparts from Kiev and the Baltic States had intensified rather than calmed the situation in the region.Over the past several weeks, US media outlets have hyped up the story of an "imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine", with Kiev and its Western allies claiming Moscow is building up its troops on the Ukrainian border. Russia has flatly rejected the accusations, stressing that it has the right to move the nation's troops within its own territory and at its own discretion. The Kremlin has also stressed that "Russian invasion" claims are "absurd", and that the country has no plans to attack anyone. At the same time, Moscow has expressed its own concerns regarding Ukrainian troop deployment on the contact line with the Donbass region in the east of Ukraine.
ukraine
us
04:48 GMT 07.12.2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden arrives for their meeting at the Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland.
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin should use their upcoming talks on Tuesday to de-escalate tensions, Eurasia Centre Vice President Earl Rasmussen told Sputnik.
"I would hope that the two will look to de-escalate the tensions and one from a diplomatic perspective versus the constant aggressive rhetoric that has been common with the US current foreign policy team", Rasmussen said.
Biden and Putin are expected to discuss the escalating crisis in Ukraine among other topics such as strategic stability in a video call later in the day. The secure video conference will be held six months after the two presidents held a face-to-face meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.
Rasmussen said the Putin-Biden virtual summit is taking place amid challenges around the world, including in Ukraine, Belarus, Afghanistan, Syria, as well as with respect to the Iran nuclear agreement and COVID-19 vaccines.
Speaking of Ukraine, Rasmussen stressed that US Secretary of State Anony Blinken's recent meetings with his counterparts from Kiev and the Baltic States had intensified rather than calmed the situation in the region.
"I believe that there are differing perspectives inside the Biden administration, some of whom do not want a successful meeting. Let's hope that calmer minds succeed", Rasmussen added.
Over the past several weeks, US media outlets have hyped up the story of an "imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine", with Kiev and its Western allies claiming Moscow is building up its troops on the Ukrainian border. Russia has flatly rejected the accusations, stressing that it has the right to move the nation's troops within its own territory and at its own discretion. The Kremlin has also stressed that "Russian invasion" claims are "absurd", and that the country has no plans to attack anyone. At the same time, Moscow has expressed its own concerns regarding Ukrainian troop deployment on the contact line with the Donbass region in the east of Ukraine.
