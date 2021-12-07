https://sputniknews.com/20211207/russian-president-putin-and-his-us-counterpart-biden-hold-virtual-meeting-1091310333.html

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden are holding a video call on Tuesday, 7 December. Aside from the current state of Russia-US relations, the two presidents are expected to discuss the most pressing international issues, including the conflict in eastern Ukraine, accusations of a Russian military buildup near the Ukraine border, the situation in Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, and more.Neither Putin nor Biden are expected to hold a press conference following the virtual meeting.The video call is a follow-up to their first face-to-face summit in Geneva on 16 June. Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

