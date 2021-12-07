https://sputniknews.com/20211207/white-house-video-call-with-putin-only-item-on-bidens-timetable-for-tuesday-1091312102.html

White House: Video Call With Putin Only Item on Biden's Timetable for Tuesday

White House: Video Call With Putin Only Item on Biden's Timetable for Tuesday

Biden and Putin will hold a virtual meeting on 7 December

2021-12-07T08:42+0000

2021-12-07T08:42+0000

2021-12-07T08:42+0000

news

joe biden

jen psaki

vladimir putin

white house

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091311982_0:0:2762:1554_1920x0_80_0_0_2aa5e172f30f255b4ed254f7699a1570.jpg

"In the morning, the President will receive the President's Daily Brief. This meeting will be closed press. Then, the President will hold a secure video call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. The leaders will discuss a range of topics in the U.S.-Russia relationship, including strategic stability, cyber, and regional issues. President Biden will underscore U.S. concerns with Russian military activities on the border with Ukraine and reaffirm the United States’ support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. This meeting in the Situation Room will be closed press," the White House said in a statement.According to the timetable, Biden's daily brief will begin an hour and a half earlier than usual, at 8:30 local time (16:30 GMT). At 10:00 (18:00 GMT) a video call with Putin will begin. There are no other events in the schedule of the American leader for Tuesday.Four hours after the beginning of the Biden-Putin talks, a pool of journalists will arrive to the White House. The White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will hold a briefing at this time.

white house

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, joe biden, jen psaki, vladimir putin, white house