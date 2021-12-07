Registration was successful!
WATCH LIVE: Laser Communications Relay Demonstration Launched Into Space From Cape Canaveral in Florida
White House: Video Call With Putin Only Item on Biden's Timetable for Tuesday
White House: Video Call With Putin Only Item on Biden's Timetable for Tuesday
Biden and Putin will hold a virtual meeting on 7 December
"In the morning, the President will receive the President's Daily Brief. This meeting will be closed press. Then, the President will hold a secure video call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. The leaders will discuss a range of topics in the U.S.-Russia relationship, including strategic stability, cyber, and regional issues. President Biden will underscore U.S. concerns with Russian military activities on the border with Ukraine and reaffirm the United States’ support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. This meeting in the Situation Room will be closed press," the White House said in a statement.According to the timetable, Biden's daily brief will begin an hour and a half earlier than usual, at 8:30 local time (16:30 GMT). At 10:00 (18:00 GMT) a video call with Putin will begin. There are no other events in the schedule of the American leader for Tuesday.Four hours after the beginning of the Biden-Putin talks, a pool of journalists will arrive to the White House. The White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will hold a briefing at this time.
White House: Video Call With Putin Only Item on Biden's Timetable for Tuesday

08:42 GMT 07.12.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The schedule of US President Joe Biden for Tuesday consists of only one meeting - a virtual contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a timetable published by the White House.
"In the morning, the President will receive the President's Daily Brief. This meeting will be closed press. Then, the President will hold a secure video call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. The leaders will discuss a range of topics in the U.S.-Russia relationship, including strategic stability, cyber, and regional issues. President Biden will underscore U.S. concerns with Russian military activities on the border with Ukraine and reaffirm the United States’ support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. This meeting in the Situation Room will be closed press," the White House said in a statement.
According to the timetable, Biden's daily brief will begin an hour and a half earlier than usual, at 8:30 local time (16:30 GMT). At 10:00 (18:00 GMT) a video call with Putin will begin. There are no other events in the schedule of the American leader for Tuesday.
Four hours after the beginning of the Biden-Putin talks, a pool of journalists will arrive to the White House. The White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will hold a briefing at this time.
