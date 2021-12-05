Registration was successful!
Putin: People Vaccinated With Sputnik V Should Not Be Deprived of Right to Travel
Putin: People Vaccinated With Sputnik V Should Not Be Deprived of Right to Travel
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - People vaccinated with Russia's coronavirus vaccines Sputnik V should not be deprived of the right to travel around the world, Russian... 05.12.2021
Putin: People Vaccinated With Sputnik V Should Not Be Deprived of Right to Travel

17:44 GMT 05.12.2021
Vladimir Putin during a meeting with the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Francesco Rocca
Vladimir Putin during a meeting with the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Francesco Rocca
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - People vaccinated with Russia's coronavirus vaccines Sputnik V should not be deprived of the right to travel around the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.
"We have to make sure that the people who are vaccinated with Sputnik V, just like those vaccinated with other vaccines, have the opportunity to travel around the world without worry," Putin said during a meeting with the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Francesco Rocca.
The president added that the Russian authorities "also hope for your support to guarantee this promotion of our vaccine" and that Russia should receive the WHO certificate for the vaccine as soon as possible to spread it more widely around the world.
Putin also mentioned that the results of the analysis of the vaccine's use in foreign countries showed that it is among the most effective and safe ones.
Vial labelled Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine placed on displayed Sputnik V logo is seen in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2021
WHO Inspection of Sputnik V Vaccine to Take Place After January 2022
Yesterday, 10:15 GMT
Speaking about refugee crisis the president said that Russia has not detected an influx of migrants into the European Union through its territory.

"Now, about migration flows. Well, thank God, we do not see migration flows through Russia toward Europe. And, to be honest, I very much hope that it would remain this way further on," Putin said during the meeting Francesco Rocca.
At the same time, Putin urged the president of IFRC to pay close attention to Poland's actions during the ongoing border crisis, saying that the Polish authorities add herbicides to the water that they pour over migrants.
"But it is probably necessary to properly and attentively monitor what is happening on the border and what the authorities of a neighboring country, the Republic of Poland in this case, are doing," Putin said, adding that it is wrong to "not only pour water over people, but also mix this water with herbicides and pesticides to cause burns and other negative effects among these migrants, including women and little children."
The Russian president acknowledged that the situation with the migrants on the border is problematic, but should not be politicized under any circumstances.
In this image taken with a drone Polish servicemen use a water cannon during clashes between migrants and Polish border guards at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2021
Poland-Belarus Migrant Crisis
Belarusian Security Council Says Kiev Stirring Up Migration Issue to Get Money From West
28 November, 18:09 GMT
