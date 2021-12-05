https://sputniknews.com/20211205/putin-people-vaccinated-with-sputnik-v-should-not-be-deprived-of-right-to-travel-1091265535.html

Putin: People Vaccinated With Sputnik V Should Not Be Deprived of Right to Travel

Putin: People Vaccinated With Sputnik V Should Not Be Deprived of Right to Travel

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - People vaccinated with Russia's coronavirus vaccines Sputnik V should not be deprived of the right to travel around the world, Russian... 05.12.2021, Sputnik International

"We have to make sure that the people who are vaccinated with Sputnik V, just like those vaccinated with other vaccines, have the opportunity to travel around the world without worry," Putin said during a meeting with the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Francesco Rocca.The president added that the Russian authorities "also hope for your support to guarantee this promotion of our vaccine" and that Russia should receive the WHO certificate for the vaccine as soon as possible to spread it more widely around the world.Putin also mentioned that the results of the analysis of the vaccine's use in foreign countries showed that it is among the most effective and safe ones.Speaking about refugee crisis the president said that Russia has not detected an influx of migrants into the European Union through its territory."Now, about migration flows. Well, thank God, we do not see migration flows through Russia toward Europe. And, to be honest, I very much hope that it would remain this way further on," Putin said during the meeting Francesco Rocca.At the same time, Putin urged the president of IFRC to pay close attention to Poland's actions during the ongoing border crisis, saying that the Polish authorities add herbicides to the water that they pour over migrants."But it is probably necessary to properly and attentively monitor what is happening on the border and what the authorities of a neighboring country, the Republic of Poland in this case, are doing," Putin said, adding that it is wrong to "not only pour water over people, but also mix this water with herbicides and pesticides to cause burns and other negative effects among these migrants, including women and little children."The Russian president acknowledged that the situation with the migrants on the border is problematic, but should not be politicized under any circumstances.

