WHO Inspection of Sputnik V Vaccine to Take Place After January 2022

GENEVA (Sputnik) - Experts from the World Health Organisation will arrive in Russia to assess the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 no earlier than in January... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International

The organisation and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) discussed the need to obtain extra data on the quality, safety, and effectiveness of Sputnik V in late November. The RDIF promised to present a road map of data submission so that the WHO could speed up the assessment. The data are expected to be submitted by late December, and inspection can not be made before that, the WHO said.In early October, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that all barriers to the recognition of Sputnik V in the WHO have been removed, with only administrative procedures remaining. In late November, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev also confirmed that the fund expects the WHO inspection in December.The Sputnik V vaccine is authorised in 71 countries with a total population of 4 billion people.

