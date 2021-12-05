Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211205/saudi-arabia-opens-borders-to-visitors-vaccinated-with-sputnik-v--1091260864.html
Saudi Arabia Opens Borders to Visitors Vaccinated With Sputnik V
Saudi Arabia Opens Borders to Visitors Vaccinated With Sputnik V
The jab based on a well-studied human adenovirus vector platform has been approved for use in 71 countries with a total population of 4 billion people. A... 05.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-05T11:40+0000
2021-12-05T11:40+0000
saudi arabia
russia
covid-19
sputnik v
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/09/1082841328_0:141:3141:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_5efa5e2271812813545254c55ab15e01.jpg
Saudi Arabia has joined 101 countries accepting visitors vaccinated with the Sputnik V inoculation, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has announced. The decision was made during a meeting between the kingdom's Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel, Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, and RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev.The decision will enable Muslims from all over the world vaccinated with Sputnik V to participate in the Hajj and the Umrah pilgrimages to Islam's holiest sites, located in the Saudi Arabian cities of Mecca and Medina. Upon entering the country, individuals vaccinated with Sputnik V will be required to quarantine for 48 hours and take a PCR test.The move will also increase the tourist flow to Saudi Arabia as the country has reopened its borders to vaccinated tourists and strengthen business ties between Riyadh and Moscow.Sputnik V is the world's first registered inoculation against COVID-19. The vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute, showed high efficacy against the infection. The data published in one of the world's leading medical journal, The Lancet, showed that the inoculation is 91.6 percent effective against symptomatic infection. A recent study conducted in Hungary showed that Sputnik V is the most effective vaccine against preventing COVID-19-linked mortality.
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/09/1082841328_204:0:2935:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e5205ebb334b5a4cd7e89f6a5a5e537d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
saudi arabia, russia, covid-19, sputnik v

Saudi Arabia Opens Borders to Visitors Vaccinated With Sputnik V

11:40 GMT 05.12.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVICA vial labelled "Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" is seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021
A vial labelled Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
Subscribe
The jab based on a well-studied human adenovirus vector platform has been approved for use in 71 countries with a total population of 4 billion people. A comparative study of five vaccines conducted in Hungary showed that Sputnik V has the highest efficacy (98 percent) against preventing COVID-19-linked mortality.
Saudi Arabia has joined 101 countries accepting visitors vaccinated with the Sputnik V inoculation, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has announced. The decision was made during a meeting between the kingdom's Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel, Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, and RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev.

The decision will enable Muslims from all over the world vaccinated with Sputnik V to participate in the Hajj and the Umrah pilgrimages to Islam's holiest sites, located in the Saudi Arabian cities of Mecca and Medina. Upon entering the country, individuals vaccinated with Sputnik V will be required to quarantine for 48 hours and take a PCR test.

The move will also increase the tourist flow to Saudi Arabia as the country has reopened its borders to vaccinated tourists and strengthen business ties between Riyadh and Moscow.

Sputnik V is the world's first registered inoculation against COVID-19. The vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute, showed high efficacy against the infection. The data published in one of the world's leading medical journal, The Lancet, showed that the inoculation is 91.6 percent effective against symptomatic infection. A recent study conducted in Hungary showed that Sputnik V is the most effective vaccine against preventing COVID-19-linked mortality.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:40 GMTSaudi Arabia Opens Borders to Visitors Vaccinated With Sputnik V
10:57 GMT'We Can Fix It': Boris Johnson to Announce UK Government's Full-Fledged War on Drugs
10:55 GMTAhead of Crucial Assembly Polls, Opposition Slams BJP-Led Uttar Pradesh Gov't for Beating Protesters
10:39 GMTPrince William Speaks About Depression and 'Cringing' Moment With Singer Taylor Swift on Podcast
10:29 GMTUS, Allies Call on Taliban to Ensure Amnesty for Ex-Afghan Security Forces Members
09:52 GMTRocket to Inject Japanese Space Tourists Into Orbit Installed on Launch Pad at Baikonur
09:49 GMTSaudi Aramco Signs Contracts With French Companies on Eco-Friendly Business
09:15 GMTExplosions Reportedly Heard Inside US Military Base in Eastern Homs, Syria
09:11 GMT'Is Superman Circumcised?' Oddest Book Title and Unexpected Take on Superhero's Origins
09:01 GMTChina Releases Report on Ills of American Political System Before US-Hosted Summit on Democracy
08:59 GMTRelief Teams on Alert as Cyclone Jawad to Hit Indian State of Odisha on Sunday
08:44 GMTFormer CNN Host Chris Cuomo is Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Media Says
08:16 GMTUK AG to Review Jail Sentences of 'Evil Monsters' Who Killed 6-Year-Old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
08:05 GMT'We Love You!': English Football Teams Pay Tribute to Late 6-Year-Old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
07:40 GMTPrince Andrew Travelled at Least Four Times on Epstein's Private Airplane, Media Claims
07:14 GMTTension Grips Northeastern India as at Least 13 Civilians 'Accidentally' Killed by Security Forces
07:10 GMTSocial Media Has Become Tool for Anti-Vaxxers as Israel Struggles to Cope With Trend
06:10 GMT'Constitutional Outrage': Rayner Allies Accuse Keir Starmer of Trying to Scrap Deputy Leader Post
05:35 GMTCOVID Live Updates: NHS Plans to Introduce 'Gamechanging' Pill Against Coronavirus, Report Says
04:14 GMTWhite Nationalist Group Assembles in Washington, DC, Promising to 'Reclaim America'