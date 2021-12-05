https://sputniknews.com/20211205/saudi-arabia-opens-borders-to-visitors-vaccinated-with-sputnik-v--1091260864.html

Saudi Arabia Opens Borders to Visitors Vaccinated With Sputnik V

Saudi Arabia Opens Borders to Visitors Vaccinated With Sputnik V

The jab based on a well-studied human adenovirus vector platform has been approved for use in 71 countries with a total population of 4 billion people. A... 05.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-05T11:40+0000

2021-12-05T11:40+0000

2021-12-05T11:40+0000

saudi arabia

russia

covid-19

sputnik v

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/09/1082841328_0:141:3141:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_5efa5e2271812813545254c55ab15e01.jpg

Saudi Arabia has joined 101 countries accepting visitors vaccinated with the Sputnik V inoculation, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has announced. The decision was made during a meeting between the kingdom's Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel, Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, and RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev.The decision will enable Muslims from all over the world vaccinated with Sputnik V to participate in the Hajj and the Umrah pilgrimages to Islam's holiest sites, located in the Saudi Arabian cities of Mecca and Medina. Upon entering the country, individuals vaccinated with Sputnik V will be required to quarantine for 48 hours and take a PCR test.The move will also increase the tourist flow to Saudi Arabia as the country has reopened its borders to vaccinated tourists and strengthen business ties between Riyadh and Moscow.Sputnik V is the world's first registered inoculation against COVID-19. The vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute, showed high efficacy against the infection. The data published in one of the world's leading medical journal, The Lancet, showed that the inoculation is 91.6 percent effective against symptomatic infection. A recent study conducted in Hungary showed that Sputnik V is the most effective vaccine against preventing COVID-19-linked mortality.

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

saudi arabia, russia, covid-19, sputnik v