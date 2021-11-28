Registration was successful!
Poland-Belarus Migrant Crisis
Tensions on the Belarusian-Polish border flared up in November as Middle Eastern and African refugees started arriving in Belarus to cross into the EU. Warsaw claims Belarus orchestrated the crisis, while Minsk blames the Western military ops for the growing migrant flow.
Belarusian Security Council Says Kiev Stirring Up Migration Issue to Get Money From West
Belarusian Security Council Says Kiev Stirring Up Migration Issue to Get Money From West
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian Security Council Secretary Aleksandr Volfovich said on Sunday that Kiev is exaggerating the alleged threat of illegal migration... 28.11.2021
The official noted that Kiev had decided to train techniques to counter illegal migration during military drills near the Belarusian border.
18:09 GMT 28.11.2021 (Updated: 18:28 GMT 28.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Leonid ShcheglovIn this image taken with a drone Polish servicemen use a water cannon during clashes between migrants and Polish border guards at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021
© AP Photo / Leonid Shcheglov
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian Security Council Secretary Aleksandr Volfovich said on Sunday that Kiev is exaggerating the alleged threat of illegal migration from Belarus to receive money from "western curators".

"If what is going on in Poland and Lithuania can be somehow justified, these are NATO countries, then what is going on in our southern neighbour [Ukraine]... cannot be explained by common sense. It is already hysteria. Maybe, hysteria of the Ukrainian leadership in hopes to get some money from their western curators, like Poles or Lithuanians, to snatch something", Volfovich told the Belarusian broadcaster STV.

The official noted that Kiev had decided to train techniques to counter illegal migration during military drills near the Belarusian border.

"Well, who will go to Ukraine? The other way around, only from Ukraine: 192 Ukrainians, if I am not mistaken, have applied for Belarusian citizenship this year and stayed in our country", Volfovich said.

Over the past few weeks, thousands of migrants have gathered on the Polish-Belarusian border hoping to make their way to the European Union. Poland has strengthened security in border areas and dispatched additional troops to prevent crossing attempts. About 7,000 migrants are on the border at the moment.
Alongside Latvia and Lithuania, Poland has accused Belarus of sponsoring illegal migration, an accusation the Belarusian government has denied.
