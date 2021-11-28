https://sputniknews.com/20211128/belarusian-security-council-says-kiev-stirs-up-migration-issue-to-get-money-from-west-1091092060.html

Belarusian Security Council Says Kiev Stirring Up Migration Issue to Get Money From West

MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian Security Council Secretary Aleksandr Volfovich said on Sunday that Kiev is exaggerating the alleged threat of illegal migration...

The official noted that Kiev had decided to train techniques to counter illegal migration during military drills near the Belarusian border.Over the past few weeks, thousands of migrants have gathered on the Polish-Belarusian border hoping to make their way to the European Union. Poland has strengthened security in border areas and dispatched additional troops to prevent crossing attempts. About 7,000 migrants are on the border at the moment.Alongside Latvia and Lithuania, Poland has accused Belarus of sponsoring illegal migration, an accusation the Belarusian government has denied.

