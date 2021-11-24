Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
Poland-Belarus Migrant Crisis
Tensions on the Belarusian-Polish border flared up in November as Middle Eastern and African refugees started arriving in Belarus to cross into the EU. Warsaw claims Belarus orchestrated the crisis, while Minsk blames the Western military ops for the growing migrant flow.
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/belarus-accuses-polish-military-of-shooting-at-migrants-to-prevent-border-crossing-1090996588.html
Belarus Accuses Polish Military of Shooting at Migrants to Prevent Border Crossing
Belarus Accuses Polish Military of Shooting at Migrants to Prevent Border Crossing
MINSK (Sputnik) - The Polish security forces used bursts of automatic weapon fire last night to prevent migrants from crossing the border, the State Border... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-24T17:52+0000
2021-11-24T17:52+0000
poland-belarus migrant crisis
belarus
news
poland
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/08/1090572420_0:35:3073:1763_1920x0_80_0_0_14b2d5d61136d5d6fd256d60ba84df93.jpg
"A group of desperate migrants decided to independently proceed to the territory of Poland. People were pushed to do so by a desperate situation, in which they found themselves due to the lack of legal opportunity to apply for protection in the European Union. This time, the Polish security forces met the refugees with automatic bursts of fire," the Belarusian agency said on Telegram.Belarusian border guards "covered the area in order to thwart possible provocations," the statement added.More than 2,000 migrants are currently stranded on the Belarus-Poland border, accommodated in a shelter arranged by the Belarusian authorities. Following several attempts to force their way over the border, Poland increased its security presence to thwart illegal crossings.The Polish government has accused Minsk of fostering the migrant flow, while the Belarusian government accused Polish board guards of forcibly pushing migrants back onto the Belarusian side.The Belarusian Investigative Committee said on Wednesday that it is conducting an inspection of riot control weapons deployed by Polish border guards against migrants on the night of November 23.Earlier in the day, the Polish Border Guard reported that migrants were continuing their attempts to force their way over the Belarusian-Polish border. In guarded areas of Dubicze Cerkiewne and Mielnik, groups of aggressive foreigners were agitating at the border. The Polish border guards detected 267 attempts to cross illegally over the past day."The investigation established that on the night of November 23, at Tokari frontier guard in the Kamyanyetskiy district, a group of foreign migrants was standing near the Polish fence. People were asking for asylum in Poland, not spoiling for a fight. Polish security forces used tear gas and threw smoke charges onto Belarusian territory against unarmed migrants," the committee stated in a press release.All the objects seized during inspection of the scene will undergo analysis, and eyewitnesses to the incident have testified, according to the statement. It was previously established that no one requested medical assistance after the incident.Over the last few weeks, thousands of migrants from the Middle East have amassed at the border between Belarus and Poland in hopes of entering the European Union. Poland strengthened their border guard and deployed the military to prevent illegal border crossings. Warsaw accuses Minsk of facilitating the migration crisis, but the Belarusian government denies the allegation.
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/french-foreign-minister-hopes-putin-puts-pressure-on-belarus-to-resolve-migrant-crisis-1090903559.html
belarus
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/08/1090572420_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_86848fa72036e1d63611bbd6dfd73049.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarus, news, poland

Belarus Accuses Polish Military of Shooting at Migrants to Prevent Border Crossing

17:52 GMT 24.11.2021
© LEONID SHCHEGLOVA picture taken on November 8, 2021 shows Poland's law enforcement officers watching migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border.
A picture taken on November 8, 2021 shows Poland's law enforcement officers watching migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
© LEONID SHCHEGLOV
Subscribe
MINSK (Sputnik) - The Polish security forces used bursts of automatic weapon fire last night to prevent migrants from crossing the border, the State Border Committee of Belarus said on Wednesday.
"A group of desperate migrants decided to independently proceed to the territory of Poland. People were pushed to do so by a desperate situation, in which they found themselves due to the lack of legal opportunity to apply for protection in the European Union. This time, the Polish security forces met the refugees with automatic bursts of fire," the Belarusian agency said on Telegram.
Belarusian border guards "covered the area in order to thwart possible provocations," the statement added.
More than 2,000 migrants are currently stranded on the Belarus-Poland border, accommodated in a shelter arranged by the Belarusian authorities. Following several attempts to force their way over the border, Poland increased its security presence to thwart illegal crossings.
The Polish government has accused Minsk of fostering the migrant flow, while the Belarusian government accused Polish board guards of forcibly pushing migrants back onto the Belarusian side.
The Belarusian Investigative Committee said on Wednesday that it is conducting an inspection of riot control weapons deployed by Polish border guards against migrants on the night of November 23.
A Polish soldier on duty near a camp of illegal migrants on the Belarusian-Polish border - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
French Foreign Minister Hopes Putin Puts Pressure on Belarus to Resolve Migrant Crisis
21 November, 13:37 GMT
Earlier in the day, the Polish Border Guard reported that migrants were continuing their attempts to force their way over the Belarusian-Polish border. In guarded areas of Dubicze Cerkiewne and Mielnik, groups of aggressive foreigners were agitating at the border. The Polish border guards detected 267 attempts to cross illegally over the past day.

"The investigation established that on the night of November 23, at Tokari frontier guard in the Kamyanyetskiy district, a group of foreign migrants was standing near the Polish fence. People were asking for asylum in Poland, not spoiling for a fight. Polish security forces used tear gas and threw smoke charges onto Belarusian territory against unarmed migrants," the committee stated in a press release.

All the objects seized during inspection of the scene will undergo analysis, and eyewitnesses to the incident have testified, according to the statement. It was previously established that no one requested medical assistance after the incident.

Over the last few weeks, thousands of migrants from the Middle East have amassed at the border between Belarus and Poland in hopes of entering the European Union. Poland strengthened their border guard and deployed the military to prevent illegal border crossings. Warsaw accuses Minsk of facilitating the migration crisis, but the Belarusian government denies the allegation.
1010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:12 GMTA Look at Future German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and His Stance on COVID, Russia, Foreign Policy
17:52 GMTIndian Parliamentarian Gautam Gambhir Receives Death Threats From 'ISIS (Daesh) Kashmir'
17:52 GMTBelarus Accuses Polish Military of Shooting at Migrants to Prevent Border Crossing
17:25 GMTTop US General Says Iran ‘Very Close’ to Being Able to Build Nuclear Weapon
17:19 GMTUS Air Force to Award $410Mln in Contracts in 2022 to Prepare Base for B-21 Bomber
17:07 GMTFrench FM Slams AUKUS Pact, Says Transferring Military Nuclear Tech Outside P-5 A ‘Trend of Concern’
16:49 GMTNewly-Elected Swedish PM Andersson Resigns on First Day
16:43 GMT'I Showed Him What a Successful Acting Career Looks Like': WATCH Priyanka Chopra Roast Nick Jonas
16:21 GMTIndian Government Approves Proposal to Overturn Contentious Farm Laws
16:03 GMTSystem for Monitoring Water Reserves in Iranian Dams Reportedly Hit by Cyberattack
16:00 GMTUS Blacklists 27 Entities Including 12 in China Over National Security Concerns
15:41 GMTAnti-Corruption Bureau Finds 'Cash Pipelines' at Indian Engineer's Residence - Video
15:41 GMTLondon High Court Finds Claims in 'Putin Book' About Roman Abramovich Defamatory
15:36 GMTBiden Nominates Shalanda Young as White House Budget Office Director
15:29 GMTNew Trump Tower Bar Offers $45 Presidential Cocktail With Side of Diet Coke, Beef Sliders
15:20 GMTTurkey, Hungary and Egypt Snubbed as Joe Biden Sends Out Invitation List to His ‘Democracy Summit’
15:14 GMT‘Peaceful Shopping?’ Social Media Riled as Public Warned Not to Call California Crime Wave 'Looting'
15:03 GMTMemes Flood Social Media After Congress MP Takes Aim at Modi Gov’t for Soaring Tomato Prices
15:03 GMTParliament Building Burned Down as Protesters in Solomon Islands Demand PM’s Resignation – Video
15:02 GMTDavid Cameron Lobbied LLoyds Director on Behalf of Controversial Greensill Capital Deal