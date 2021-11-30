Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
Poland-Belarus Migrant Crisis
Tensions on the Belarusian-Polish border flared up in November as Middle Eastern and African refugees started arriving in Belarus to cross into the EU. Warsaw claims Belarus orchestrated the crisis, while Minsk blames the Western military ops for the growing migrant flow.
https://sputniknews.com/20211130/alexander-lukashenko-says-poland-belarus-refugee-crisis-may-be-resolved-by-year-end-1091147264.html
Alexander Lukashenko Says Poland-Belarus Refugee Crisis May be Resolved by Year-End
Alexander Lukashenko Says Poland-Belarus Refugee Crisis May be Resolved by Year-End
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gave an interview to RIA Novosti on Tuesday, touching upon some of the most pressing issues of European political... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-30T14:52+0000
2021-11-30T15:17+0000
poland-belarus migrant crisis
belarus
news
russia
ukraine
alexander lukashenko
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/10/1090774840_0:42:3073:1770_1920x0_80_0_0_ca5225a351cbddab9d771b22da2d96e0.jpg
On Migration Crisis on Belarus-Poland BorderMinsk will try to resolve the issue with refugees on the Belarusian-Polish border until the end of the year, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti."I told her [German Acting Chancellor Angela Merkel] straight away … I will try to solve this problem before the New Year because we do not need it. People [migrants] are now in Minsk, now in Grodno," Lukashenko said.According to Lukashenko, Belarus will ask migrants who are here legally "to go back because we have no humanitarian corridor."The Belarusian president mentioned that over 1,000 Iraqis have already left Belarus.The European Union’s refusal to build refugee camps and sanctions became reasons for the migration crisis on Belarusian borders, Lukashenko believes.He mentioned that Minsk and Brussels had a readmission agreement in the past and Belarus took back migrants if they appear in the EU via its territory and placed them in camps.The Belarusian president added that the EU broke the readmission agreement first and then imposed sanctions against Minsk."I honestly told them about this at the very beginning: guys, you went to aggravate relations. You accuse us of this plane [the Ryanair incident]. Although not a single fact was presented," Lukashenko added.Lukashenko said that the country has spent about $25 million on aid to refugees on the border with Poland. "Twelve and a half million dollars was paid, as of a week ago ... Now it will be twice as much," Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti. He clarified that this refers to the costs of providing migrants with food, treatment, heating. At the same time, the president expressed the opinion that international assistance to refugees who are now in the transport and logistics centre near the Belarusian-Polish border could be more significant than now. "The World Health Organization sent some stockings, pads, diapers or whatever," he said.On NATO Manoeuvres in the Baltic States and UkraineAmid NATO manoeuvres in the Baltic and in Ukraine, Minsk has a plan and combat units to respond to attempts to start a conflict, Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti.According to Lukashenko, "Stalin told everyone: do not give in to provocations, do not give in, the signals came from the Kremlin, and then the war actually began.""Therefore, I have to have plans and units, divisions of the Belarusian army that will react to any attempt to create a conflict here. On the border of the Baltic states, Poland and Ukraine. Unfortunately, they, Ukrainians, ran ahead of even NATO troops, well, as usual. They closed the skies for Belarusian flights of airplanes earlier than the European Union and the Americans, it is exactly the same here," the Belarusian president said.On the Status of CrimeaCrimea de facto and de jure became a part of Russia after a referendum, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Ria Novosti in an interview.He added that he plans to visit Crimea and agreed on it with Russian President Vladimir Putin."We have a definite agreement with Putin that we will spend time in Crimea," Lukashenko said, adding that he has been invited to the peninsula.Lukashenko also said that he wants to start his trip to Crimea from Sevastopol.“We talked about this [the trip to Crimea] three times [with Putin]. And he has to decide for himself when the time would be more convenient … I told him ill come when you invite me” he said.Lukashenko added that his trip to Crimea would mean its recognition as part of Russia by Minsk. “If the president has already arrived there [in Crimea] … With the president of Russia. Listen, what other recognition can there be?!" Lukashenko said.
https://sputniknews.com/20211128/poland-ready-to-help-finance-return-of-migrants-stuck-at-border-with-belarus-to-iraq-1091089103.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211111/russia-scrambles-warplanes-as-uk-rc-135-aircraft-approaches-crimea-1090654618.html
belarus
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/10/1090774840_28:0:2759:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0313553e93efc13cb94456972cf24bf0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarus, news, russia, ukraine, alexander lukashenko, nato

Alexander Lukashenko Says Poland-Belarus Refugee Crisis May be Resolved by Year-End

14:52 GMT 30.11.2021 (Updated: 15:17 GMT 30.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Leonid ShcheglovIn this image taken with a drone Polish servicemen use a water cannon during clashes between migrants and Polish border guards at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021
In this image taken with a drone Polish servicemen use a water cannon during clashes between migrants and Polish border guards at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
© AP Photo / Leonid Shcheglov
Subscribe
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gave an interview to RIA Novosti on Tuesday, touching upon some of the most pressing issues of European political agenda, including the ongoing migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, NATO's expansion to the east and its assistance to Ukraine.

On Migration Crisis on Belarus-Poland Border

Minsk will try to resolve the issue with refugees on the Belarusian-Polish border until the end of the year, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
"I told her [German Acting Chancellor Angela Merkel] straight away … I will try to solve this problem before the New Year because we do not need it. People [migrants] are now in Minsk, now in Grodno," Lukashenko said.

According to Lukashenko, Belarus will ask migrants who are here legally "to go back because we have no humanitarian corridor."

The Belarusian president mentioned that over 1,000 Iraqis have already left Belarus.
Polish soldiers and police watch migrants at the Poland/Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland, in this photograph released by the Territorial Defence Forces, November 12, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2021
Poland-Belarus Migrant Crisis
Poland Ready to Help Finance Return of Migrants Stuck at Border With Belarus to Home Countries
28 November, 15:45 GMT
The European Union’s refusal to build refugee camps and sanctions became reasons for the migration crisis on Belarusian borders, Lukashenko believes.

He mentioned that Minsk and Brussels had a readmission agreement in the past and Belarus took back migrants if they appear in the EU via its territory and placed them in camps.

"They [the EU] had to build the camps, and they began to build, and then they stopped. And I stopped taking them from there," Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian president added that the EU broke the readmission agreement first and then imposed sanctions against Minsk.

"I honestly told them about this at the very beginning: guys, you went to aggravate relations. You accuse us of this plane [the Ryanair incident]. Although not a single fact was presented," Lukashenko added.
Lukashenko said that the country has spent about $25 million on aid to refugees on the border with Poland.
"Twelve and a half million dollars was paid, as of a week ago ... Now it will be twice as much," Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
He clarified that this refers to the costs of providing migrants with food, treatment, heating. At the same time, the president expressed the opinion that international assistance to refugees who are now in the transport and logistics centre near the Belarusian-Polish border could be more significant than now. "The World Health Organization sent some stockings, pads, diapers or whatever," he said.

On NATO Manoeuvres in the Baltic States and Ukraine

Amid NATO manoeuvres in the Baltic and in Ukraine, Minsk has a plan and combat units to respond to attempts to start a conflict, Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
"So they started these manoeuvres in Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Ukraine. What should I do as commander-in-chief? I should not succumb to these provocations, but I must foresee what will happen so that it does not happen, as it was in 1941," he said.
According to Lukashenko, "Stalin told everyone: do not give in to provocations, do not give in, the signals came from the Kremlin, and then the war actually began."
"Therefore, I have to have plans and units, divisions of the Belarusian army that will react to any attempt to create a conflict here. On the border of the Baltic states, Poland and Ukraine. Unfortunately, they, Ukrainians, ran ahead of even NATO troops, well, as usual. They closed the skies for Belarusian flights of airplanes earlier than the European Union and the Americans, it is exactly the same here," the Belarusian president said.

On the Status of Crimea

Crimea de facto and de jure became a part of Russia after a referendum, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Ria Novosti in an interview.

"We all understood that Crimea is de facto Russian Crimea. After the referendum, Crimea became Russian de jure," Lukashenko said.

He added that he plans to visit Crimea and agreed on it with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have a definite agreement with Putin that we will spend time in Crimea," Lukashenko said, adding that he has been invited to the peninsula.
Su-30SM fighter jet. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
Russia Scrambles Su-30 Warplane as UK RC-135 Aircraft Approaches Crimea
11 November, 11:50 GMT
Lukashenko also said that he wants to start his trip to Crimea from Sevastopol.

“We talked about this [the trip to Crimea] three times [with Putin]. And he has to decide for himself when the time would be more convenient … I told him ill come when you invite me” he said.

Lukashenko added that his trip to Crimea would mean its recognition as part of Russia by Minsk.

“If the president has already arrived there [in Crimea] … With the president of Russia. Listen, what other recognition can there be?!" Lukashenko said.
1100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:01 GMTFBI Investigates Whether Long Island Blast Could be Linked to Terrorism
15:00 GMTRussian Startup Offers $200,000 for Right to Use Applicant's Face on Its Robot 'Forever'
14:59 GMTUK Spy Chief Urges Intel Services to 'Tap Into Global Tech' to Address 'Changing Nature of Threats'
14:52 GMTAlexander Lukashenko Says Poland-Belarus Refugee Crisis May be Resolved by Year-End
14:34 GMTSudan Denies Reports of Resumed Clashes at Border With Ethiopia
14:29 GMTFrance Needs Numerous Nuclear Reactors to Completely Re-Industrialize, Economy Minister Says
14:24 GMTIraqi Political Groups Reportedly Seek to Forge Bloc in Push to Drive US Forces From Country
14:22 GMTStoltenberg & Latvian Foreign Minister Deliver Remarks at NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Riga
14:20 GMTUS Revokes Terrorist Designation for Colombia's FARC
14:03 GMTWEF Says Will Continue to Prepare for Annual Meeting in Davos Despite Omicron Concerns
13:59 GMTIndian Opposition Demands That Bihar Chief Resign After Liquor Bottles Are Found in State Assembly
13:49 GMTTrump, 6 January Panel to Face Off in Federal Appeals Court Over White House Docs
13:37 GMTMinsk Ready to Deploy Russian Nuclear Weapons if NATO Systems Appear in Poland, Lukashenko Says
13:00 GMTPutin Undecided if He Will Run for President Again
12:49 GMTSudanese Police Use Tear Gas Against Demonstrators in Country's Capital - Photo, Video
12:39 GMTPETA Launches Fake Store Touting 'Human Leather Goods,' Slams Urban Outfitters
12:33 GMTResidents of Indian City Perform 'Pothole Worship' in Sign of Protest - Video
12:09 GMTUK Competition Regulator Orders Facebook to Sell GIF Sharing Platform Giphy
12:08 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Calls Ballon d'Or Chief ‘Liar’ For Claiming His ‘Ambition’ is to Outrival Messi
12:06 GMTRussia Will Soon Have New Hypersonic Missile With Maximum Speed of Mach 9, Putin Says