https://sputniknews.com/20211201/dprks-new-nukes--missiles-force-us-south-korea-to-rethink-war-plans---report-1091184161.html

DPRK’s New Nukes & Missiles Force US, South Korea to Rethink War Plans - Report

DPRK’s New Nukes & Missiles Force US, South Korea to Rethink War Plans - Report

US and South Korean defense chiefs are expected to propose beginning to draw up new war plans in case of a conflict with the North that takes into account its... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-01T21:37+0000

2021-12-01T21:37+0000

2021-12-01T21:33+0000

south korea

dprk

lloyd austin

operation

asia-pacific

nuclear weapons

control

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105720/61/1057206161_0:67:3464:2016_1920x0_80_0_0_3bcc3379d2cf740f04eedd9826c0da1f.jpg

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin landed at Osan Air Base south of Seoul on Wednesday for a three-day visit that will include the 53rd Security Consultative Meeting (SCM), an annual meeting between defense chiefs of the US and the Republic of Korea (RoK), South Korea’s formal name. Austin is expected to float the idea of revising the operation plan (OPLAN) with his counterpart, Defense Minister Suh Wook.Also on Wednesday, the RoK Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Won In-choul will hold the 46th Military Committee Meeting (MCM) with his American counterpart, Gen. Mark Milley.Another defense official said that while the review isn’t in response to any new threat, a new OPLAN will need to address “advances in North Korean capabilities, particularly with respect to missile delivery capability.”Those advances include tests of a new cruise missile, a new hypersonic glide vehicle, a submarine-launched ballistic missile, and a railcar-launched short-range ballistic missile, all of which have occurred in the last three months. However, other advances need to be considered as well, since the existing plan is 10 years old, dating to a time when the DPRK didn’t have thermonuclear weapons, intercontinental ballistic missiles, or short-range ballistic missiles it claims can evade US air defense systems.However, the new plan will also take into account South Korea’s considerable weapons advances, including its own ballistic missiles and submarines to launch them from, air defense systems, and an F-35 lookalike.Washington and Seoul have a number of OPLANs prepared for possible situations on the peninsula, ranging from an invasion of the South by the North to a sudden internal collapse of the DPRK’s socialist government, as well as the possibility that China might or might not join the DPRK in a given conflict, as it did when the US-led invasion of the North neared the China-DPRK border in November 1950.Getting Control Over its Own ArmyOne of the primary purposes of Austin’s visit is to draw up plans for evaluating if Seoul can be given wartime operational control (OPCON) - that is, the right to command its own troops in battle, Yonhap News Agency reported. When the US joined the Korean War in 1950, then-South Korean President Syngman Rhee handed control over the fledgling South Korean military to the Pentagon, and the ceasefire agreement in 1953 saw the US retain that control after the shooting stopped.The US - technically United Nations Command, which served as a front for the US intervention in Korea - retained control until 1978, when the Combined Forces Command was created as part of then-US President Jimmy Carter’s plans to eventually pull US troops out of South Korea. Those plans were scrapped by Ronald Reagan, who increased US troop numbers as part of an across-the-board strategy to ramp up tensions with the Soviet Union and its socialist allies.The first steps of that transfer were taken in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic put them on hold. However, the DPRK isn’t the only concern: Seoul must demonstrate it could also handle its own forces in the event of a war with China, too.According to the defense officials, one of the remaining worries is whether Seoul can take over issues “related to ballistic missile defense” from the United States.Seoul has bought Patriot air defense systems from the United States and developed its own KM-SAM or Cheolmae-2 system using technology borrowed from Russian arms makers Almaz-Antey and Fakel, which produce the 9696 missile used on the S-350E and S-400 air defense systems. They have also worked to develop their own analogue to Israel’s Iron Dome system for intercepting expected North Korean rocket and artillery barrages, which maker LIG Nex1 unveiled in October as the low-altitude missile defense system (LAMD).However, Seoul remains dependent on the US’ Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, which got an upgrade in May. THAAD has a much longer and higher range than the Patriot, with its radar capable of seeing up to 3,000 kilometers away, giving it the ability to help Patriots prepare to engage targets before their own radars could see them when the two systems are linked.

justice_4u Defense for survival 1

1

south korea

asia-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

south korea, dprk, lloyd austin, operation, asia-pacific, nuclear weapons, control