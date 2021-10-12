https://sputniknews.com/20211012/kim-jong-un-blasts-us-as-root-cause-of-inter-korean-tensions-vows-to-build-invincible-military-1089852303.html

Kim Jong-un Blasts US as 'Root Cause' of Inter-Korean Tensions, Vows to Build 'Invincible Military'

Kim gave his speech at a military exhibition featuring newly-developed weapons, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, recently tested by Pyongyang. 12.10.2021, Sputnik International

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called the US the source of instability in the region and pledged to build an "invincible" military. In a speech at the Defence Development Exhibition "Self-Defence 2021", Kim stressed there shouldn't be another war between the two Koreas, and said that his country needs to achieve an "invincible military capability" that no one will dare challenge.He also expressed his disbelief in Washington's peaceful intentions towards his country:On 1 October, Pyongyang announced it had test-fired a newly-developed anti-aircraft missile. This raised major concerns in Seoul, however, two days later North Korea and South Korea restored their communications hotlines after a months-long break.At the same time, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price noted that Washington is ready to start talks with Pyongyang without preconditions.

