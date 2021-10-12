Registration was successful!
Kim Jong-un Blasts US as 'Root Cause' of Inter-Korean Tensions, Vows to Build 'Invincible Military'
Kim Jong-un Blasts US as 'Root Cause' of Inter-Korean Tensions, Vows to Build 'Invincible Military'
Kim gave his speech at a military exhibition featuring newly-developed weapons, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, recently tested by Pyongyang. 12.10.2021, Sputnik International
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called the US the source of instability in the region and pledged to build an "invincible" military. In a speech at the Defence Development Exhibition "Self-Defence 2021", Kim stressed there shouldn't be another war between the two Koreas, and said that his country needs to achieve an "invincible military capability" that no one will dare challenge.He also expressed his disbelief in Washington's peaceful intentions towards his country:On 1 October, Pyongyang announced it had test-fired a newly-developed anti-aircraft missile. This raised major concerns in Seoul, however, two days later North Korea and South Korea restored their communications hotlines after a months-long break.At the same time, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price noted that Washington is ready to start talks with Pyongyang without preconditions.
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
Kim Jong-un Blasts US as 'Root Cause' of Inter-Korean Tensions, Vows to Build 'Invincible Military'

06:36 GMT 12.10.2021
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un leads the first workshop of the commanders and political officers of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang, North Korea in this image supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on July 30, 2021.
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un leads the first workshop of the commanders and political officers of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang, North Korea in this image supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on July 30, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Kim gave his speech at a military exhibition featuring newly-developed weapons, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, recently tested by Pyongyang.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called the US the source of instability in the region and pledged to build an "invincible" military. In a speech at the Defence Development Exhibition "Self-Defence 2021", Kim stressed there shouldn't be another war between the two Koreas, and said that his country needs to achieve an "invincible military capability" that no one will dare challenge.
He also expressed his disbelief in Washington's peaceful intentions towards his country:

"The US has frequently signalled it's not hostile to our state, but there is no action-based evidence to make us believe that they are not hostile... The US continues to create tensions in the region with its wrong judgments and actions", the North Korean leader said.

On 1 October, Pyongyang announced it had test-fired a newly-developed anti-aircraft missile. This raised major concerns in Seoul, however, two days later North Korea and South Korea restored their communications hotlines after a months-long break.
At the same time, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price noted that Washington is ready to start talks with Pyongyang without preconditions.
