North Korea Reportedly Used Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile in Latest Test
North Korea Reportedly Used Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile in Latest Test
TOKYO (Sputnik) - South Korea believes North Korea conducted a short-range ballistic missile test on Tuesday morning, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International
It said representatives from the National Security Council of South Korea expressed "extreme disappointment" with North Korea continuing to carry out missile launches, while the world's leading powers are holding consultations to stabilise the situation and establish peace on the Korean Peninsula.The council called on Pyongyang to return to dialogue as soon as possible in order to create peace on the peninsula.In total, Pyongyang has reportedly conducted at least seven missile tests in 2021.
asia & pacific, democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

North Korea Reportedly Used Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile in Latest Test

04:56 GMT 19.10.2021 (Updated: 05:07 GMT 19.10.2021)
TOKYO (Sputnik) - South Korea believes North Korea conducted a short-range ballistic missile test on Tuesday morning, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing representatives of the country's National Security Council.
It said representatives from the National Security Council of South Korea expressed "extreme disappointment" with North Korea continuing to carry out missile launches, while the world's leading powers are holding consultations to stabilise the situation and establish peace on the Korean Peninsula.
The council called on Pyongyang to return to dialogue as soon as possible in order to create peace on the peninsula.
In total, Pyongyang has reportedly conducted at least seven missile tests in 2021.
