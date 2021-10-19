https://sputniknews.com/20211019/north-korea-reportedly-used-submarine-launched-ballistic-missile-in-latest-test-1090026047.html

North Korea Reportedly Used Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile in Latest Test

North Korea Reportedly Used Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile in Latest Test

TOKYO (Sputnik) - South Korea believes North Korea conducted a short-range ballistic missile test on Tuesday morning, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-19T04:56+0000

2021-10-19T04:56+0000

2021-10-19T05:07+0000

asia & pacific

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

It said representatives from the National Security Council of South Korea expressed "extreme disappointment" with North Korea continuing to carry out missile launches, while the world's leading powers are holding consultations to stabilise the situation and establish peace on the Korean Peninsula.The council called on Pyongyang to return to dialogue as soon as possible in order to create peace on the peninsula.In total, Pyongyang has reportedly conducted at least seven missile tests in 2021.

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

asia & pacific, democratic republic of north korea (dprk)