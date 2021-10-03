Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: North Korea to Restore Inter-Korean Hotlines on October 4, State Media Reveals
https://sputniknews.com/20211003/north-korea-to-restore-inter-korean-hotlines-on-october-4-state-media-reveals-1089634335.html
North Korea to Restore Inter-Korean Hotlines on October 4, State Media Reveals
North Korea to Restore Inter-Korean Hotlines on October 4, State Media Reveals
North Korean officials have reportedly said that restoration of the communication hotlines will begin on Monday, around 9:00 a.m. local time. 03.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-03T21:14+0000
2021-10-03T21:18+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo/logo-social.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
intra-korean talks

North Korea to Restore Inter-Korean Hotlines on October 4, State Media Reveals

21:14 GMT 03.10.2021 (Updated: 21:18 GMT 03.10.2021)
Subscribe
Being updated
North Korean officials have reportedly said that restoration of the communication hotlines will begin on Monday, around 9:00 a.m. local time.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:14 GMTNorth Korea to Restore Inter-Korean Hotlines on October 4, State Media Reveals
21:05 GMTMet Police Officer From Same Unit as Sarah Everard Killer Charged With Rape
20:16 GMTTrump on Possible Clash With DeSantis in 2024: 'I'd Beat Him Like I Would Beat Everyone Else'
20:05 GMTShakira, Iglesias, Ancelotti: Athletes, Coaches & Stars' Names Surface in Bombshell Pandora Papers
19:48 GMTICIJ May Publish More Data on Offshore Schemes, Has 12Mln Files Under Scrutiny
19:18 GMTUS Business Associations Plead With Biden to Lift Trump-Era China Tariffs Amid Logistics Disruptions
18:58 GMTRepublican Lawmakers Reportedly Seek to Uncover 'Bias' in COVID-19 Origin Investigation
18:47 GMTPandora Papers Feature 3 Current, 11 Former Latin American Presidents, Report Says
17:56 GMTPandora Papers: Pakistan's Imran Khan Vows Probe Into Alleged Offshore Dealings of Inner Circle
17:55 GMT'It Worked': Grimes Plays Paparazzi by Deliberately Reading Karl Marx Book For Cameras
17:30 GMTThree Labour MPs in Talks to Defect to the Tories, Daily Mail Claims
16:55 GMTEx-US Bagram Base 'Active Again' Amid Unconfirmed Media Claims of China's Interest in Airfield
16:38 GMT'Man Who Inspired Generations': French Business Magnate Bernard Tapie Dies Aged 78
16:35 GMTSoros-Funded Group Releases 'Pandora Papers' Allegedly Exposing 'Offshore Secrets' of World Leaders
16:19 GMTSpain to Allocate Over $230Mln for La Palma Island Hit by Volcanic Eruption, PM Sanchez Says
16:17 GMTIran Insists on Resolving Arguments Without 'Foreign Influence' Amid Row With Baku Over War Games
15:54 GMTEight People Die in Plane Crash in Northern Italy - Videos
15:50 GMT‘New Domain in Battle’: UK Touts New Cyber Warfare Centre to Stage ‘Offensive Attacks’
15:34 GMTBiden Reportedly Supported Progressives in Reconciliation Talks, Raising Eyebrows Among Moderates
15:18 GMTTories Talk Turkey at Conference, Promising No Christmas Poultry Shortage