Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
https://sputniknews.com/20211003/north-korea-to-restore-inter-korean-hotlines-on-october-4-state-media-reveals-1089634335.html
North Korea to Restore Inter-Korean Hotlines on October 4, State Media Reveals
North Korea to Restore Inter-Korean Hotlines on October 4, State Media Reveals
North Korean officials have reportedly said that restoration of the communication hotlines will begin on Monday, around 9:00 a.m. local time. 03.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-03T21:14+0000
2021-10-03T21:14+0000
2021-10-03T21:18+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo/logo-social.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
intra-korean talks
North Korea to Restore Inter-Korean Hotlines on October 4, State Media Reveals
21:14 GMT 03.10.2021 (Updated: 21:18 GMT 03.10.2021)
Being updated
North Korean officials have reportedly said that restoration of the communication hotlines will begin on Monday, around 9:00 a.m. local time.