DPRK Claims Tuesday's Missile Test Was of a New Hypersonic Weapon

According to the state-owned Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the Korean People's Army tested a new hypersonic glide vehicle for the first time on Tuesday... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International

"The development of the hypersonic missile, one of five top-priority tasks of the five-year plan facing the field of strategic weapon for the development of defense science and weapon system set forth at the 8th Congress of the Party, has been pushed forward according to a sequential, scientific and reliable development process," KCNA wrote on Wednesday, according to Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency.The Tuesday test, which flew eastward into the Sea of Japan from an inland launch site, was detected by both Japan and South Korea. However, they estimated the "unidentified projectile" was likely a ballistic missile.Technically, all ballistic missiles are hypersonic, as they must travel faster than Mach 5 to escape the Earth's gravity. However, a hypersonic glide vehicle would not follow a traditional ballistic trajectory, which is somewhat easy to detect and predict. Instead, after achieving tremendous speed thanks to the rocket, the glide vehicle would detach after a few minutes and glide unpowered toward its target. Existing hypersonic glide vehicles, such as those developed by Russia and China, are highly maneuverable and intended to avoid interception.Hypersonic missiles are extremely hard to detect and shoot down, as existing ballistic missile detection satellites look for rocket engine heat and the glide vehicle has no engine. Russia claims its S-500 Prometheus air defense system can shoot down a hypersonic missile and the US intends to test whether its Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) can do so.

