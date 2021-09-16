Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210916/north-korea-touts-its-railway-borne-missile-system-to-deal-harsh-blow-to-threat-posing-forces-1089120072.html
North Korea Touts Its Railway-Borne Missile System to Deal 'Harsh Blow to Threat-Posing Forces'
North Korea Touts Its Railway-Borne Missile System to Deal 'Harsh Blow to Threat-Posing Forces'
Last week, Pyongyang announced it had successfully tested a new long-range cruise missile that was described by the North Korean media as a "strategic weapon... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-16T08:34+0000
2021-09-16T08:34+0000
south korea
japan
asia-pacific
missile
north korea
test
missile system
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089117848_0:78:2362:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_575827c8fec2745a0a8da1a6808f6bae.jpg
When launching ballistic missiles on Wednesday, Pyongyang tested a new missile system designed to counter any force that threatens the country, the state-run news agency KCNA has cited North Korean marshal Pak Jong-chon as saying.The marshal also referred to the North Korean military's plans to expand the railway-borne missile regiment to a brigade-size force in the immediate future, and to conduct drills to gain "operational experience for actual war".The remarks came after KCNA reported that yesterday's missiles flew 800 km (497 miles) before hitting a target in the sea off North Korea's east coast.South Korea and Japan, in turn, said that they had detected the launch of two ballistic missiles from North Korea, which Seoul argued were fired from the central inland area of Yangdok.This followed Pyongyang announcing last week it had successfully tested a new long-range cruise missile that is reportedly capable of hitting targets located about 1,500 kilometres (930 miles) away from the country.Referring to the test, North Korea analyst Ankit Panda tweeted that the weapon is the DPRK's first long-range cruise missile that could possibly carry a nuclear warhead.The claims came as KCNA reported that "the development of the long-range cruise missile, a strategic weapon of great significance […] has been pushed forward according to the scientific and reliable weapon system development process for the past two years".The developments were preceded by a military parade in North Korea on 9 September to mark the 73rd anniversary of the country's founding, an event that featured mechanised paramilitary units, rocket launchers, and anti-tank weapons. According to KCNA, no nuclear weapons or ballistic missiles were showcased at the parade.The parade followed a leaked United Nations report claiming that North Korea intended to spend the first six months of 2021 developing its nuclear and ballistic missile programme.
the background to North Korea, of course, its total annihilation after WWII by the USA, they bombed it until the Lancasters returned with nothing to bomb that is taller than a 2 story structure... Ever since the USA refused to sign armistice, they are technically still at war and are constantly threatened by the USA with absorption and regime change.
1
so they learned to defend themselves, the only way it is possible against this aggressor. It is true that Kim Yong is a dictator, but you need someone like Stalin to defend the homeland, not some pussy. Kim Yong has been created by the USA, by their relentless attacks on any country that threatens the global capitalist elite by showing that an alternate model of governance can be successful
0
3
south korea
japan
asia-pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089117848_131:0:2231:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_6c04a0930c290f25b9e1d024ea5983db.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
south korea, japan, asia-pacific, missile, north korea, test, missile system

North Korea Touts Its Railway-Borne Missile System to Deal 'Harsh Blow to Threat-Posing Forces'

08:34 GMT 16.09.2021
© REUTERS / KCNAA missile is seen launched during a drill of the Railway Mobile Missile Regiment in North Korea, in this image supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on September 16, 2021
A missile is seen launched during a drill of the Railway Mobile Missile Regiment in North Korea, in this image supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on September 16, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© REUTERS / KCNA
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Last week, Pyongyang announced it had successfully tested a new long-range cruise missile that was described by the North Korean media as a "strategic weapon of great significance".
When launching ballistic missiles on Wednesday, Pyongyang tested a new missile system designed to counter any force that threatens the country, the state-run news agency KCNA has cited North Korean marshal Pak Jong-chon as saying.

"The railway-borne missile system serves as an efficient counter-strike means capable of dealing a harsh multi-concurrent blow to threat-posing forces", Pak Jong-chon, who is also a member of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, pointed out.

The marshal also referred to the North Korean military's plans to expand the railway-borne missile regiment to a brigade-size force in the immediate future, and to conduct drills to gain "operational experience for actual war".
The remarks came after KCNA reported that yesterday's missiles flew 800 km (497 miles) before hitting a target in the sea off North Korea's east coast.
© REUTERS / KCNAA missile is seen launched during a drill of the Railway Mobile Missile Regiment in North Korea, in this image supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on September 16, 2021
A missile is seen launched during a drill of the Railway Mobile Missile Regiment in North Korea, in this image supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on September 16, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
A missile is seen launched during a drill of the Railway Mobile Missile Regiment in North Korea, in this image supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on September 16, 2021
© REUTERS / KCNA
South Korea and Japan, in turn, said that they had detected the launch of two ballistic missiles from North Korea, which Seoul argued were fired from the central inland area of Yangdok.
This followed Pyongyang announcing last week it had successfully tested a new long-range cruise missile that is reportedly capable of hitting targets located about 1,500 kilometres (930 miles) away from the country.
Referring to the test, North Korea analyst Ankit Panda tweeted that the weapon is the DPRK's first long-range cruise missile that could possibly carry a nuclear warhead.
The claims came as KCNA reported that "the development of the long-range cruise missile, a strategic weapon of great significance […] has been pushed forward according to the scientific and reliable weapon system development process for the past two years".

The US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) later asserted that Pyongyang's missile activity "highlights [the] DPRK's continuing focus on developing its military programme and the threats that [it] poses to its neighbours and the international community".

The developments were preceded by a military parade in North Korea on 9 September to mark the 73rd anniversary of the country's founding, an event that featured mechanised paramilitary units, rocket launchers, and anti-tank weapons. According to KCNA, no nuclear weapons or ballistic missiles were showcased at the parade.
The parade followed a leaked United Nations report claiming that North Korea intended to spend the first six months of 2021 developing its nuclear and ballistic missile programme.
510000
Discuss
Popular comments
the background to North Korea, of course, its total annihilation after WWII by the USA, they bombed it until the Lancasters returned with nothing to bomb that is taller than a 2 story structure... Ever since the USA refused to sign armistice, they are technically still at war and are constantly threatened by the USA with absorption and regime change.
ffeketehollo
16 September, 12:14 GMT1
100000
so they learned to defend themselves, the only way it is possible against this aggressor. It is true that Kim Yong is a dictator, but you need someone like Stalin to defend the homeland, not some pussy. Kim Yong has been created by the USA, by their relentless attacks on any country that threatens the global capitalist elite by showing that an alternate model of governance can be successful
ffeketehollo
16 September, 12:17 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:55 GMTAUKUS Not Intended to Be Adversarial to Other Countries, UK PM Johnson Says
09:19 GMTRed Bull Boss Slams Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes for Faking His Injuries After Italian GP Crash
09:10 GMTAs Toll of South Africa Unrest Exceeds BLM Riots' Damage, Activist Says Instigators Will Walk Free
09:07 GMTPolice in Spain Evacuate Parts of Downtown Oviedo Over Bomb Threat
08:48 GMTWoman Who Threatened to Kill VP Kamala Harris Because She is 'Not Actually Black' Pleads Guilty
08:34 GMTNorth Korea Touts Its Railway-Borne Missile System to Deal 'Harsh Blow to Threat-Posing Forces'
08:11 GMTAUKUS Treaty Undermines Regional Stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry Says
07:55 GMT'Stab in the Back': Ex-French Official Blasts New Trilateral Defence Deal Between US, UK & Australia
07:38 GMTTaliban Seeks to Build Good Relations With World Through Diplomacy, Spokesman Says
07:34 GMTPalestinians Welcome Egypt's Mediation Between Israel & Palestinians But Will It Yield Results?
07:24 GMTFourth or Fifth COVID-19 Wave 'Likely', Danish Strategists Warn
07:00 GMTLive Updates: CSTO to Take Steps to Protect Southern Borders as Situation in Afghanistan Worsens
06:46 GMTFrench FM 'Angry' With Australia's Decision to Terminate Submarine Contract, Expects Explanations
06:37 GMTPutin Says He'll Self-Isolate for Several Days as 'Several Dozen' Around Him Have Contracted COVID
06:31 GMTSimultaneous Presence in Space Surges to Historic Maximum of 14 People
06:31 GMTS. Korea Plans to Launch Solid-Propellant Space Launch Vehicle in 2024, Defence Ministry Says
06:06 GMT'Not a Dating Central': Denmark to Bar Life Sentence Prisoners From Online Courtship
05:55 GMTSwedish Gay Priest Refuses to Wed Straight Couples
05:44 GMTLive Updates: UN Representative Meets With Taliban Intel Chief to Discuss Safety of UN Staffers
05:35 GMT'That Fella Down Under': Biden Fails to Say Australian PM's Name Amid Key AUKUS Speech