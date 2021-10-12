Registration was successful!
North Korea Shows Off Newly-Developed Hypersonic Missile
2021-10-12T19:25+0000
2021-10-12T19:23+0000
asia & pacific
hypersonic
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
North Korea showed off the latest addition to its ballistic arsenal, a Hwasong-8 missile armed with a hypersonic glider vehicle, during its "Self-Defence-2021" military exhibition, in which the country demonstrated its most recent advances in weaponry, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. A missile with characteristic glider wings at the top, earlier spotted on the images of Hwasong-8 test, could be seen on one of the KCNA photos from the event.Little is known about the characteristics of the Hwasong-8, apart from that it is a medium-range ballistic missile carrying a hypersonic glider with a warhead. Externally, the missile looks similar to the Dongfeng-17 (DH-17) medium-range ballistic missile equipped with DF-ZF hypersonic glider used by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), the DPRK neighbour.However, some military experts suggest that, unlike the solid-fuel DH-17, the Hwasong-8 uses liquid fuel loaded in ampoules which reportedly allows for faster launch preparation.
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
asia & pacific, hypersonic, democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

North Korea Shows Off Newly-Developed Hypersonic Missile

19:25 GMT 12.10.2021
© REUTERS / KCNAThe newly developed hypersonic missile Hwasong-8 is test-fired by the Academy of Defence Science of the DPRK in Toyang-ri, Ryongrim County of Jagang Province, North Korea, in this undated photo released on September 29, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS
The newly developed hypersonic missile Hwasong-8 is test-fired by the Academy of Defence Science of the DPRK in Toyang-ri, Ryongrim County of Jagang Province, North Korea, in this undated photo released on September 29, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2021
© REUTERS / KCNA
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) first revealed the existence of hypersonic weaponry in its arsenal on 29 September, after a successful test launch of a Hwasong-8 missile using the advanced technology.
North Korea showed off the latest addition to its ballistic arsenal, a Hwasong-8 missile armed with a hypersonic glider vehicle, during its "Self-Defence-2021" military exhibition, in which the country demonstrated its most recent advances in weaponry, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
A missile with characteristic glider wings at the top, earlier spotted on the images of Hwasong-8 test, could be seen on one of the KCNA photos from the event.
Little is known about the characteristics of the Hwasong-8, apart from that it is a medium-range ballistic missile carrying a hypersonic glider with a warhead. Externally, the missile looks similar to the Dongfeng-17 (DH-17) medium-range ballistic missile equipped with DF-ZF hypersonic glider used by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), the DPRK neighbour.
However, some military experts suggest that, unlike the solid-fuel DH-17, the Hwasong-8 uses liquid fuel loaded in ampoules which reportedly allows for faster launch preparation.
