North Korea Shows Off Newly-Developed Hypersonic Missile

North Korea showed off the latest addition to its ballistic arsenal, a Hwasong-8 missile armed with a hypersonic glider vehicle, during its "Self-Defence-2021" military exhibition, in which the country demonstrated its most recent advances in weaponry, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. A missile with characteristic glider wings at the top, earlier spotted on the images of Hwasong-8 test, could be seen on one of the KCNA photos from the event.Little is known about the characteristics of the Hwasong-8, apart from that it is a medium-range ballistic missile carrying a hypersonic glider with a warhead. Externally, the missile looks similar to the Dongfeng-17 (DH-17) medium-range ballistic missile equipped with DF-ZF hypersonic glider used by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), the DPRK neighbour.However, some military experts suggest that, unlike the solid-fuel DH-17, the Hwasong-8 uses liquid fuel loaded in ampoules which reportedly allows for faster launch preparation.
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) first revealed the existence of hypersonic weaponry in its arsenal on 29 September, after a successful test launch of a Hwasong-8 missile using the advanced technology.
North Korea showed off the latest addition to its ballistic arsenal, a Hwasong-8 missile armed with a hypersonic glider vehicle, during its "Self-Defence-2021" military exhibition, in which the country demonstrated its most recent advances in weaponry, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
A missile with characteristic glider wings at the top, earlier spotted on the images of Hwasong-8 test, could be seen on one of the KCNA photos from the event.
Little is known about the characteristics of the Hwasong-8, apart from that it is a medium-range ballistic missile carrying a hypersonic glider with a warhead. Externally, the missile looks similar to the Dongfeng-17 (DH-17) medium-range ballistic missile equipped with DF-ZF hypersonic glider used by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), the DPRK neighbour.
However, some military experts suggest that, unlike the solid-fuel DH-17, the Hwasong-8 uses liquid fuel loaded in ampoules which reportedly allows for faster launch preparation.