https://sputniknews.com/20211130/us-to-upgrade-military-infrastructure-develop-new-bases-in-australia-guam-to-counter-china-1091132952.html

US to Upgrade Military Infrastructure, Develop New Bases in Australia, Guam to Counter China

US to Upgrade Military Infrastructure, Develop New Bases in Australia, Guam to Counter China

In February, US President Joe Biden asked Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin “to conduct a global posture review to ensure the footprint of American service... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-30T09:00+0000

2021-11-30T09:00+0000

2021-11-30T09:00+0000

joe biden

guam

us

china

australia

asia-pacific

indo-pacific

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107934/40/1079344037_0:79:3071:1806_1920x0_80_0_0_67b3b5c6cad868ea6220beab70d399d4.jpg

The United States will be embarking on a “range of infrastructure improvements” in Australia and Guam, which will include upgrading current military infrastructure and developing new bases in the region, a Pentagon official said on Monday.Karlin was unveiling the initial outcomes of the Global Posture Review, which she said, has been “approved” by President Joe Biden. However, a majority of the suggestions made in the GPR remain “classified”.Karlin said that the “priority region” for the GPR was the Indo-Pacific (Asia-Pacific), in line with the Pentagon describing it as posing a “pacing challenge” to the US.“The Global Posture Review directs additional cooperation with allies and partners across the region to advance initiatives that contribute to regional stability. And deter potential military aggression from China and threats from North Korea,” the US Department of Defence (DOD) official said.She further disclosed that US officials have conducted GPR consultations with Australia, Japan, South Korea, North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) allies as well as a dozen governments in the Middle-East and Africa.Karlin noted that besides recalibrating America’s military posturing in the Asia-Pacific region, the GPR “identified additional capabilities that will enhance U.S. deterrence posture in Europe”.She said that “monitoring threats” from “violent extremist organisations” was also a focal point in the GPR as far as Africa was concerned.“Humanitarian assistance” and “counter-narcotics operations” are the points that feature in the GPR in the context of central and South America, Karlin added.Karlin also pointed out that the US’ national security in coming years will be “informed” by the GPR.The National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) for the year, the first under Biden presidency, has proposed a federal defence expenditure of nearly $770 billion. However, the NDAA has yet to clear the US Congress, amid disagreements among Republicans and Democrats over the intricacies of the bill.The NDAA, an umbrella legislation addressing the across-the-spectrum defence expenditures of the US, was blocked in the Senate on 29 November as well.

https://sputniknews.com/20211122/chinas-hypersonic-missile-test-leaves-pentagon-officials-baffled-by-beijings-advance-1090921834.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211121/congresspeople-warn-failure-to-pass-national-defence-bill-on-time-may-damage-us-reputation--1090904018.html

guam

us

china

australia

asia-pacific

indo-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

joe biden, guam, us, china, australia, asia-pacific, indo-pacific