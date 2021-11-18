https://sputniknews.com/20211118/senate-advances-740-billion-pentagon-budget-after-schumer-drops-merger-with-anti-china-bill-1090839574.html

Senate Advances $740 Billion Pentagon Budget After Schumer Drops Merger With Anti-China Bill

The Senate is now poised to consider the massive Pentagon budget bill for 2022 after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who leads Democrats in the... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International

By a vote of 84-15, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) was advanced to a full floor discussion on Wednesday evening, marking the end of a complex and controversial process of proposing amendments.According to Politico, the NDAA was due to be advanced on Wednesday morning, but voting was held up for most of the day as Schumer attempted to force the inclusion of a pet project of his, the US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), which the Senate passed in March, but the House has stalled in committee debates. The bill would set aside $110 billion for tech research to compete with China’s burgeoning tech sector, half of which would go toward addressing the ongoing microchip shortage.Republicans by and large opposed merging the two bills, and Schumer only relented when he reached an agreement with Pelosi to prioritize resolving their differences over the USICA with a special conference committee.All of them won’t get a vote of course, but some of the more sweeping and contentious ones are likely to, including a proposal to revoke the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq; an amendment that would remove the requirement that women register for the draft; a proposal to reduce the US nuclear stockpile and head off development of new nuclear weapons systems begun under former US President Donald Trump; and a proposal to allow sale of the advanced F-35 jet to NATO ally Greece, according to Air Force Magazine.In 2020, the US spent $778 billion on its military, which was more than three times the next-highest spender, China, which shelled out just $252 billion for its military.

