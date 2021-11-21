https://sputniknews.com/20211121/congresspeople-warn-failure-to-pass-national-defence-bill-on-time-may-damage-us-reputation--1090904018.html

Congresspeople Warn Failure to Pass National Defence Bill on Time May Damage US Reputation

Congresspeople Warn Failure to Pass National Defence Bill on Time May Damage US Reputation

Members of Congress have recently focused on passing (and thwarting the passage) of Biden's programmes – the infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-21T14:21+0000

2021-11-21T14:21+0000

2021-11-21T14:26+0000

us

us congress

national defense authorization act (ndaa)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/15/1090903951_0:26:3073:1754_1920x0_80_0_0_ee4313a95dcb24dd7fd26f049badaeb9.jpg

The US' allies abroad are growing increasingly concerned that Congress might fail to pass the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2022 on time (that is by the end of the year), several American lawmakers have shared.The discussion of the defence budget was significantly delayed, starting only this week, which is later than usual. It was also stalled by Congress members' attempts to promote their own amendments to the bill. The new vote is set for 29 November after a Thanksgiving-related week-long break, but America's allies are already nervous.However, according to a bipartisan group of US lawmakers at the Halifax International Security Forum, Congress will pass the NDAA on time in line with a 60-year-long tradition of doing so. At the same time, delays have eaten up their margin for error and reduced the time allocated to negotiate a bipartisan compromise on the defence appropriations bill.Failure to get the NDAA passed on time bears reputational risks for the US and might spark further concerns in the EU about Washington's ability to help them in defence matters, US lawmakers said. The latter issue had already received the attention of European politicians in light of US foreign policy under the Trump administration.The delay in bringing the NDAA to the floor has drawn criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Republicans were calling on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to do it weeks ago, but he acted only this week.As is often the case with appropriations bills, it was not passed immediately, as the interests of dozens of lawmakers have clashed, with many of them seeking to include their own amendments in the NDAA. Several GOP senators objected on Thursday to a package of 19 amendments, pushing for their own changes to be considered first. There will likely be more such conflicts to come, while members of Congress will need time to iron out their differences and pass the bill through both chambers. It is unclear right now how long it will take.

https://sputniknews.com/20210409/biden-reportedly-plans-to-unveil-us-defence-budget-worth-715-billion-1082583223.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

us, us congress, national defense authorization act (ndaa)