Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/congresspeople-warn-failure-to-pass-national-defence-bill-on-time-may-damage-us-reputation--1090904018.html
Congresspeople Warn Failure to Pass National Defence Bill on Time May Damage US Reputation
Congresspeople Warn Failure to Pass National Defence Bill on Time May Damage US Reputation
Members of Congress have recently focused on passing (and thwarting the passage) of Biden's programmes – the infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-21T14:21+0000
2021-11-21T14:26+0000
us
us congress
national defense authorization act (ndaa)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/15/1090903951_0:26:3073:1754_1920x0_80_0_0_ee4313a95dcb24dd7fd26f049badaeb9.jpg
The US' allies abroad are growing increasingly concerned that Congress might fail to pass the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2022 on time (that is by the end of the year), several American lawmakers have shared.The discussion of the defence budget was significantly delayed, starting only this week, which is later than usual. It was also stalled by Congress members' attempts to promote their own amendments to the bill. The new vote is set for 29 November after a Thanksgiving-related week-long break, but America's allies are already nervous.However, according to a bipartisan group of US lawmakers at the Halifax International Security Forum, Congress will pass the NDAA on time in line with a 60-year-long tradition of doing so. At the same time, delays have eaten up their margin for error and reduced the time allocated to negotiate a bipartisan compromise on the defence appropriations bill.Failure to get the NDAA passed on time bears reputational risks for the US and might spark further concerns in the EU about Washington's ability to help them in defence matters, US lawmakers said. The latter issue had already received the attention of European politicians in light of US foreign policy under the Trump administration.The delay in bringing the NDAA to the floor has drawn criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Republicans were calling on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to do it weeks ago, but he acted only this week.As is often the case with appropriations bills, it was not passed immediately, as the interests of dozens of lawmakers have clashed, with many of them seeking to include their own amendments in the NDAA. Several GOP senators objected on Thursday to a package of 19 amendments, pushing for their own changes to be considered first. There will likely be more such conflicts to come, while members of Congress will need time to iron out their differences and pass the bill through both chambers. It is unclear right now how long it will take.
https://sputniknews.com/20210409/biden-reportedly-plans-to-unveil-us-defence-budget-worth-715-billion-1082583223.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/15/1090903951_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8bf05e00dff805c67aa34166097a6b24.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, us congress, national defense authorization act (ndaa)

Congresspeople Warn Failure to Pass National Defence Bill on Time May Damage US Reputation

14:21 GMT 21.11.2021 (Updated: 14:26 GMT 21.11.2021)
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZThe U.S. Capitol building is seen in Washington, U.S., November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
The U.S. Capitol building is seen in Washington, U.S., November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZ
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Members of Congress have recently focused on passing (and thwarting the passage) of Biden's programmes – the infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better plan. It appears, however, that they ignored the need to pass the new National Defence Authorisation Act for too long.
The US' allies abroad are growing increasingly concerned that Congress might fail to pass the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2022 on time (that is by the end of the year), several American lawmakers have shared.
The discussion of the defence budget was significantly delayed, starting only this week, which is later than usual. It was also stalled by Congress members' attempts to promote their own amendments to the bill. The new vote is set for 29 November after a Thanksgiving-related week-long break, but America's allies are already nervous.
However, according to a bipartisan group of US lawmakers at the Halifax International Security Forum, Congress will pass the NDAA on time in line with a 60-year-long tradition of doing so. At the same time, delays have eaten up their margin for error and reduced the time allocated to negotiate a bipartisan compromise on the defence appropriations bill.

"Don’t mess up the one thing that you can count on the Senate to do in a bipartisan way every year. A Senate that cannot do this hardly deserves the title".

Tim Kaine
US Senator
Failure to get the NDAA passed on time bears reputational risks for the US and might spark further concerns in the EU about Washington's ability to help them in defence matters, US lawmakers said. The latter issue had already received the attention of European politicians in light of US foreign policy under the Trump administration.

"We are teaching not just Americans but the world whether or not our democracy can solve real and pressing problems. And there are consequences for our security and our standing in the world if we can’t pass the NDAA and [pass an appropriations bill] this year".

Chris Coons
US Senator
The delay in bringing the NDAA to the floor has drawn criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Republicans were calling on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to do it weeks ago, but he acted only this week.
The Pentagon building in Washington, DC - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2021
Biden Reportedly Plans to Unveil US’ Defence Budget Worth $715 Billion
9 April, 12:49 GMT
As is often the case with appropriations bills, it was not passed immediately, as the interests of dozens of lawmakers have clashed, with many of them seeking to include their own amendments in the NDAA. Several GOP senators objected on Thursday to a package of 19 amendments, pushing for their own changes to be considered first. There will likely be more such conflicts to come, while members of Congress will need time to iron out their differences and pass the bill through both chambers. It is unclear right now how long it will take.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:21 GMTCongresspeople Warn Failure to Pass National Defence Bill on Time May Damage US Reputation
14:06 GMTSecond Meeting of Quad Leaders to Be Held in September 2022, Japanese Foreign Minister Says
14:04 GMT'You're Dead': Arizona Man Convicted for Threatening to Kill Nancy Pelosi
14:03 GMTUS Professor Fired For 'Masturbating' During Zoom Lecture Sues University, Claiming He's Impotent
13:45 GMTUK Health Secretary Says ‘No’ to Compulsory COVID-19 Jabs After Worldwide Protests
13:37 GMTFrench Foreign Minister Hopes Putin Puts Pressure on Belarus to Resolve Migrant Crisis
12:58 GMTSudanese Military and Civilian Leaders Strike New Political Deal
12:54 GMT'Dead' Man Found Alive After Seven Hours in Mortuary Freezer in India
12:51 GMTBiden 'Ready to Run for Re-Election in 2024' as President's Approval Rating Hits New Low
12:45 GMTSudanese Military Lifts All Restrictions on Ousted Prime Minister Hamdok, Reports Say
12:38 GMTBoris Johnson Reportedly Wants to Mend UK-French Ties After Presidential Election in Paris
12:33 GMTJanet Jackson Might Have Been 'Cancelled' After 'Nipplegate' Scandal, New Docu Shows
12:10 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry Thoroughly Preparing for New Putin-Biden Summit With 'Huge Agenda'
11:48 GMTKremlin: Map Presented to Erdogan Should Mark Russia's Altai as Centre of Turkic World
11:46 GMTIndian Farmers Promise to Continue Protests Until Controversial Laws Officially Repealed
11:43 GMTFair Trial or Miscarriage of Justice? Why Kyle Rittenhouse Case is Continuing to Polarise Americans
11:09 GMTOver 240 Migrants Rescued in Dover Strait Between France and UK, French Maritime Authority Says
11:05 GMTPoland Blames Lukashenko for 'Greatest Attempt to Destabilise Europe in 30 Years'
10:52 GMTKremlin Does Not Rule Out Foreign Provocations Amid Claims of Planned Russian Invasion of Ukraine
10:35 GMTTaipei Detects Two Chinese H-6 Bombers in Taiwan's Air Defence Zone