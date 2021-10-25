Registration was successful!
US Has No Issue With Russia-China Military Drills in Indo-Pacific Region - Pentagon
US Has No Issue With Russia-China Military Drills in Indo-Pacific Region - Pentagon
WASHINGTON, October 25 (Sputnik) - The United States has no issue with the recent Russia-China joint military drills in the Indo-Pacific region, US Defense... 25.10.2021
"We don't have an issue with military exercises, we do it all the time," Kirby said when asked if the Defense Department is concerned about the Russia-China joint military drills. "They obviously decided they need to operate together, exercise together, and I think they should have to speak for that."Kirby added that the United States will continue to improve its capabilities and work with its allies in the region.Over the weekend, Moscow said that Russian and Chinese warships had conducted the first joint patrol in the Pacific Ocean, with the vessels traversing the international waters of the Tsugaru Strait in the Sea of Japan.Tokyo said that the warships also sailed through the Osumi Strait and the Japanese military registered a helicopter taking off from and landing on the deck of a Chinese destroyer near the Danjo Islands. In response, the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force scrambled fighter jets.In addition, Russia and China also held joint naval exercises from October 14-17 in the Sea of ​​Japan. The crews worked out joint tactical maneuvering, anti-mine support of detachments, as well as conducted artillery fire at sea targets, among other things, according to the Russian military.
russia, us, military drills, china

US Has No Issue With Russia-China Military Drills in Indo-Pacific Region - Pentagon

19:57 GMT 25.10.2021
A group of naval vessels from China and Russia sails during joint military drills in the Sea of Japan, in this still image taken from video released on October 18, 2021.
A group of naval vessels from China and Russia sails during joint military drills in the Sea of Japan, in this still image taken from video released on October 18, 2021. Video released October 18, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
© REUTERS / RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY
WASHINGTON, October 25 (Sputnik) - The United States has no issue with the recent Russia-China joint military drills in the Indo-Pacific region, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.
"We don't have an issue with military exercises, we do it all the time," Kirby said when asked if the Defense Department is concerned about the Russia-China joint military drills. "They obviously decided they need to operate together, exercise together, and I think they should have to speak for that."
Kirby added that the United States will continue to improve its capabilities and work with its allies in the region.
Over the weekend, Moscow said that Russian and Chinese warships had conducted the first joint patrol in the Pacific Ocean, with the vessels traversing the international waters of the Tsugaru Strait in the Sea of Japan.
Tokyo said that the warships also sailed through the Osumi Strait and the Japanese military registered a helicopter taking off from and landing on the deck of a Chinese destroyer near the Danjo Islands. In response, the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force scrambled fighter jets.
In addition, Russia and China also held joint naval exercises from October 14-17 in the Sea of ​​Japan. The crews worked out joint tactical maneuvering, anti-mine support of detachments, as well as conducted artillery fire at sea targets, among other things, according to the Russian military.
