Trump's Super PAC to Hold Biggest Fundraiser Yet Amid Biden's Sinking Polls - Report
21:01 GMT 28.11.2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Trump's fundraising and growth of his political operations come as he continues to play a kingmaker role in Republican politics as the party prepares for the 2022 midterm elections, and he flirts with another White House run in 2024.
Former President Donald Trump's super PAC will hold its largest fundraiser to date on Thursday, December 2, at Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach, Florida, Fox News reported on Sunday.
The "Make America Great Again, Again" super PAC event will reportedly be attended by some of the country's biggest Republican donors.
According to the report, former Florida Attorney General Pam Biondi, who defended the former president during his first Senate impeachment trial, is leading the super PAC. Trump, on the other hand, is still strengthening the group's leadership. The super PAC's board of directors will include Ric Grenell and Matt Whitaker, who served as acting national intelligence director and acting attorney general, respectively, during the Trump administration.
The expansion of the former president's super PAC reportedly comes on the heels of his decision to beef up his staff at his Save America political action committee, which recently hired longtime Trump staffer Lynne Patton to help develop political coalitions.
Trump has been actively fundraising this year, thanks in particular to an aggressive push of statements on social media, despite being suspended virtually on every major platform, sending emails, campaign-style rallies, and even advertising.
Save America, one of his three main fundraising operations, has almost $100 million in cash on hand as of the end of July, the most recent filing period for nonprofits, The Washington Post reported late last month.

Trump Tests the Ground for 2024 Comeback & Leads Biden by Wide Margin

Moreover, last week, Trump's team reportedly commissioned a poll in five swing states for a possible 2024 rematch between the former president and President Joe Biden.
According to a Politico report, the poll was conducted by Tony Fabrizio, a Republican pollster who polled for Trump's successful 2016 campaign and his 2020 reelection failure.
The poll took place in five states that had all voted in favor of Biden by less than three percentage points in 2020. According to the poll, the former president beat Biden in Arizona by 8 percentage points, Georgia by 3 points, Michigan by 12 points, Pennsylvania by 6 points, and Wisconsin by 10 points.
"Poll after poll clearly demonstrates that former President Donald Trump is still the 800-pound gorilla in the GOP and would be its 2024 nominee should he run," Fabrizio is quoted in the report as explaining the results. "This new data clearly shows that today the voters in these five key states would be happy to return Trump to the White House and send Biden packing."
According to the numbers, Trump's advantage looks formidable, considering that Biden has not finished his first year in office yet.
Following months of speculation about whether Biden will seek reelection in 2024, White House press secretary Jen Psaki assured reporters last week that "that is his intention." And her remarks appeared to corroborate rumors that the president has been telling advisers and staff that he intends to run for a second four-year term as president.
Biden, who turned 79 last weekend, has already made history by becoming the oldest person ever elected president. Biden would be 82 during his second inauguration and 86 at the conclusion of his second term if he runs for reelection in 2024 and wins.
However, recent polls show that an increasing number of Americans are reluctant to see Biden as a candidate in 2024 and also believe that his age and health issues make him unable to fully perform the duties of the highest public office.
But the president keeps assuring reporters and voters that he is "feeling great" despite a stiffening gait and ongoing cough issues.
