A Glimpse of Hope: Biden Approval Rating Climbs 2 Points, But Still Scores Low on Economy - Poll
00:01 GMT 28.11.2021

00:01 GMT 28.11.2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Polling numbers for the oldest president in US history plummeted amid multiple crises that the country faced in the second half of this year, including rising inflation, which reached its highest level in 30 years, with the price of gas and other products skyrocketing.
President Joe Biden's overall job approval rating rose slightly, but a majority of respondents still think he is bungling the economy, The Hill reported on its new poll conducted with HarrisX.
According to the results of the poll, conducted November 16-18 among 2,787 registered voters, Biden's numbers increased from 42% to 44%, with 11% of respondents expressing no view at all. Perspectives on the difficulties facing the country were bleaker, with substantial numbers of voters remaining extremely pessimistic as the holiday season approaches, the outlet noted.
A total of 45% of voters said they were extremely dissatisfied with the president's handling of the economy. Only 39% of those polled thought Biden was doing a good job on economic matters.
In addition, people remain unimpressed with Biden's performance on immigration issues, with only 34% approving of his performance. Throughout Biden's first year in office, which nears its end, his administration has struggled to find a solution to the influx of illegal migrants from Central and South America into the US.
As for the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden fared better in this survey, with 47% of those polled approving of his work in curbing the outbreak. The poll was done before the new Omicron variant emerged in South Africa this week.
Preventing the novel strain, reportedly more contiguous and immune-resistant, from entering the country is a new important test for his administration. However, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stated earlier on Saturday that the new strain may already be in the country, saying that he "would not be surprised" if it is.
In a bid to stop the spread of the new variant early, Biden stated on Friday that he will impose travel restrictions on South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday.

Even Less Popular Than Least-Favored Governor

Interestingly, according to another recent poll, Republicans control nine of the 10 most popular governorships in the US, while Biden's approval rating is lower than that of the least popular governor.
According to a Morning Consult poll, Vermont Republican Phil Scott is the most popular governor in America, with a 79% approval rating. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is the only Democrat in the top ten, with 64%.
Scott, Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Larry Hogan of Maryland, Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, Mark Gordon of Wyoming, Jim Justice of West Virginia, Lamont, Kay Ivey of Alabama, Mike DeWine of Ohio, and Spencer Cox of Utah are among the governors ranked in order of popularity from one to 10, the poll shows.
Democrat Kate Brown of Oregon concluded the list as the least popular governor. And her approval rating was still seven points more than Biden's 36%, the lowest ever presidential job approval rating in the term's first year on record.
Moreover, those polled by Quinnipiac University earlier this month said they would prefer the Republican Party to win control of the House if the midterm elections were held today by a 46% to 38% margin, with 16% saying they had no opinion. Those respondents stated they want the GOP to win the Senate majority by a 46% to 40% margin, with 15% saying they do not care.
