Nearly Two Thirds of Americans Against Biden Running For Second Term, Poll Shows
Nearly Two Thirds of Americans Against Biden Running For Second Term, Poll Shows
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than 60 percent of Americans do not want US President Joe Biden to run for a second term, a new poll revealed.
Poor old geezer is just too old to manage such a physically and mentally demanding job.
Nearly Two Thirds of Americans Against Biden Running For Second Term, Poll Shows

05:13 GMT 08.11.2021
© REUTERS / Kevin LamarqueU.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than 60 percent of Americans do not want US President Joe Biden to run for a second term, a new poll revealed.
Nearly two-thirds, or 64 percent, of those surveyed, including 28 percent of Democrats, said they do not want Biden to run in the 2024 elections, according to a USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll.
In comparison, 58 percent said they do not want former US President Donald Trump to run for another term in 2024.
As low as 37.8 percent said they approved of the job Biden has done as president; 59 percent said they disapproved, and 46 percent, including 16 percent of those who voted for him, said Biden has done worse than they expected.
Only 27.8 percent of those surveyed on Wednesday through Friday said they approved of Vice President Kamala Harris' work.
The respondents said they would vote for their Republican congressional candidate over the Democratic one by 46-38 percent, if the election were held right now.
Only 20 percent of Americans believe that their country is headed in the right direction, according to the USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll, while two-thirds, or 66 percent, think the US is on the wrong track.
Poor old geezer is just too old to manage such a physically and mentally demanding job.
Roger Misso
8 November, 08:40 GMT
