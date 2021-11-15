Registration was successful!
Only 39% of Americans Approve of Biden's Handling of Economy - Poll
Only 39% of Americans Approve of Biden’s Handling of Economy - Poll
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The majority of Americans believe that the US economy is in bad shape, a new ABC News/Washington Post survey reveals. 15.11.2021
The approval for US President Joe Biden's handling of the economy stands at 39 percent, according to poll results published on Sunday.Overall, 70 percent of Americans say the economy is in bad shape, while 55 percent disapprove of Biden's economic performance.In line with the rating on the economy, 53 percent said they disapprove of Biden's performance in general, while 41 percent said they approve of the job Biden is doing as president.The ABC News/Washington Post poll was conducted on November 7-10 among 1,001 adults.A Monmouth University poll revealed on Wednesday that Biden's job performance rating was at 42 percent approve and 50 percent disapprove.
Only 39% of Americans Approve of Biden’s Handling of Economy - Poll

00:25 GMT 15.11.2021
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the October jobs report at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 5, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the October jobs report at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 5, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The majority of Americans believe that the US economy is in bad shape, a new ABC News/Washington Post survey reveals.
The approval for US President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy stands at 39 percent, according to poll results published on Sunday.
Overall, 70 percent of Americans say the economy is in bad shape, while 55 percent disapprove of Biden’s economic performance.
In line with the rating on the economy, 53 percent said they disapprove of Biden’s performance in general, while 41 percent said they approve of the job Biden is doing as president.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 1, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2021
Psaki Defends Biden's Low Approval Ratings by Blaming COVID-19, Unvaccinated Americans
9 October, 01:37 GMT
The ABC News/Washington Post poll was conducted on November 7-10 among 1,001 adults.
A Monmouth University poll revealed on Wednesday that Biden’s job performance rating was at 42 percent approve and 50 percent disapprove.
