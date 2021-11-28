Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: President Ramaphosa Delivers Speech on South Africa's COVID Fight Amid Spread of Omicron Strain
https://sputniknews.com/20211128/kamala-harris-and-michelle-obama-are-top-choices-for-2024-race-if-joe-biden-decides-not-to-run-1091090950.html
Poll: Kamala Harris & Michelle Obama Dems' Top Choices for 2024 Race If Joe Biden Decides Not to Run
Poll: Kamala Harris & Michelle Obama Dems' Top Choices for 2024 Race If Joe Biden Decides Not to Run
The news comes amid speculation over Biden's career as the Democrat's approval ratings have slumped in recent months. The drop in numbers as well as Biden's... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-28T17:38+0000
2021-11-28T17:42+0000
joe biden
michelle obama
donald trump
us
kamala harris
2024 us presidential elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/15/1090902863_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6558c748ebed72423d73ed1e3c4b3d1d.jpg
Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama are the top choices for Democrats in the 2024 presidential race if incumbent President Joe Biden decides not to run, a new survey conducted by Hill-HarrisX has revealed. Thirteen percent of respondents said they are ready to vote for Harris, the first Asian-American and first woman to be elected vice president. Ten percent of those surveyed said they would be willing to see another Obama in office.Both women beat other prominent Democrats such as Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang. All of the said individuals received 5 percent or less. Thirty-six percent of those surveyed said they were "unsure" who they would vote for, while 13 percent said they would choose someone who was not on the list. In polls conducted among Republican voters former President Donald Trump was named the most popular candidate. Michelle Obama previously said she has no plans to run for office, noting that the presidential campaign would result in a lot of stress for her family. Kamala Harris, who ran in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries before she was chosen by Joe Biden as his running mate, has not spoken on the issue. Yet, the VP has a low approval rating. A recent survey conducted by USA Today/Suffolk University found that only 28 percent of respondents were satisfied with her performance.The latest poll comes amid speculation about Joe Biden's future. The Democrat's approval ratings have dropped significantly in recent months, with only 40 percent of those surveyed supporting the president. The fall has been attributed to the unpopular decision to introduce a vaccine mandate for federal workers, the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan, as well as rising inflation and supply chain problems.Another issue that has been continuously discussed by pundits is the Democrat’s age. Biden, who is already the oldest president in the history of United States, will be 81 on election day in 2024. Last week, the Democrat underwent his first physical examination as president, with doctors saying he is fit to serve. The White House recently confirmed that he will run for re-election.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/15/1090902863_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_480aa6b77e55117b5818d7fcb5b04be3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, michelle obama, donald trump, us, kamala harris, 2024 us presidential elections

Poll: Kamala Harris & Michelle Obama Dems' Top Choices for 2024 Race If Joe Biden Decides Not to Run

17:38 GMT 28.11.2021 (Updated: 17:42 GMT 28.11.2021)
© AFP 2021 / ANNA MONEYMAKERU.S. President Joe Biden gives remarks during the 74th annual Thanksgiving turkey pardoning in the Rose Garden of the White House on November 19, 2021 in Washington, DC.
U.S. President Joe Biden gives remarks during the 74th annual Thanksgiving turkey pardoning in the Rose Garden of the White House on November 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / ANNA MONEYMAKER
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The news comes amid speculation over Biden's career as the Democrat's approval ratings have slumped in recent months. The drop in numbers as well as Biden's venerable age, he would be 81 in 2024, prompted speculation among Democrats that he may not seek re-election.
Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama are the top choices for Democrats in the 2024 presidential race if incumbent President Joe Biden decides not to run, a new survey conducted by Hill-HarrisX has revealed. Thirteen percent of respondents said they are ready to vote for Harris, the first Asian-American and first woman to be elected vice president. Ten percent of those surveyed said they would be willing to see another Obama in office.

Both women beat other prominent Democrats such as Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang. All of the said individuals received 5 percent or less.

Thirty-six percent of those surveyed said they were "unsure" who they would vote for, while 13 percent said they would choose someone who was not on the list. In polls conducted among Republican voters former President Donald Trump was named the most popular candidate.

Michelle Obama previously said she has no plans to run for office, noting that the presidential campaign would result in a lot of stress for her family. Kamala Harris, who ran in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries before she was chosen by Joe Biden as his running mate, has not spoken on the issue. Yet, the VP has a low approval rating. A recent survey conducted by USA Today/Suffolk University found that only 28 percent of respondents were satisfied with her performance.

The latest poll comes amid speculation about Joe Biden's future. The Democrat's approval ratings have dropped significantly in recent months, with only 40 percent of those surveyed supporting the president. The fall has been attributed to the unpopular decision to introduce a vaccine mandate for federal workers, the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan, as well as rising inflation and supply chain problems.

Another issue that has been continuously discussed by pundits is the Democrat’s age. Biden, who is already the oldest president in the history of United States, will be 81 on election day in 2024. Last week, the Democrat underwent his first physical examination as president, with doctors saying he is fit to serve. The White House recently confirmed that he will run for re-election.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:03 GMTPresident Ramaphosa Delivers Speech on South Africa's COVID Fight Amid Spread of Omicron Strain
17:52 GMTSouth African Doctor Says 'Mild' COVID-19 Variant Omicron Already 'Seeded' in UK
17:38 GMTPoll: Kamala Harris & Michelle Obama Dems' Top Choices for 2024 Race If Joe Biden Decides Not to Run
17:27 GMTHunter Biden Received 3-Carat Diamond on Top of $10M a Year Deal With Chinese Businessman, Book Says
17:17 GMTWill the Maxwell Trial Expose Epstein's Rich & Powerful Friends or Turn Into Another Cover-Up?
17:12 GMTSouth Africa's Health Minister Unhappy With International Reaction to Omicron Strain
16:32 GMTKremlin: Anti-Russian Campaign Could Be Used to Distract From Kiev’s Planned Military Op in Donbass
16:11 GMTGermany Warns US Congress Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Will 'Damage Transatlantic Unity', Docs Show
15:54 GMTPrince Harry Lashed Out at Prince William Who Asked Him Not to Rush Things With Meghan, Book Claims
15:45 GMTPoland Ready to Help Finance Return of Migrants Stuck at Border With Belarus to Home Countries
15:05 GMTTwo Iranian Seamen 'in Good Health' After Being Rescued by US Navy Ship in Gulf
14:51 GMTThe Omicron Strain: What is Known About New COVID-19 'Variant of Concern'
14:47 GMTAustrian Chancellor Speaks for Proceeding With Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Project
14:43 GMTKyrgyz Lawmaker Detained on Suspicion of Plotting a Coup - Source
14:19 GMTBiden's Attempt at Sending Message of Return to Normalcy Thwarted by New COVID Variant
14:00 GMTMacron Bashed for 'Throwing Toys Out of Pram' as Patel Uninvited to EU Talks on Channel Crossings
13:47 GMT'Leaked' Ballon d'Or Result Confirms Lionel Messi as Winner, But Dutch Pundit Blasts PSG Forward
13:40 GMTUK Royal Air Force Accused of 'Woke B***hery' After It Ditches Airwomen and Airmen for Aviators
12:57 GMTOpposition Slams Indian PM as Modi Skips All-Party Meeting a Day Before Winter Session of Parliament
12:45 GMTIranian Nuclear Chief: Israel Should Check Its Capabilities Before Threatening to Attack Tehran