Poll: Kamala Harris & Michelle Obama Dems' Top Choices for 2024 Race If Joe Biden Decides Not to Run

Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama are the top choices for Democrats in the 2024 presidential race if incumbent President Joe Biden decides not to run, a new survey conducted by Hill-HarrisX has revealed. Thirteen percent of respondents said they are ready to vote for Harris, the first Asian-American and first woman to be elected vice president. Ten percent of those surveyed said they would be willing to see another Obama in office.Both women beat other prominent Democrats such as Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang. All of the said individuals received 5 percent or less. Thirty-six percent of those surveyed said they were "unsure" who they would vote for, while 13 percent said they would choose someone who was not on the list. In polls conducted among Republican voters former President Donald Trump was named the most popular candidate. Michelle Obama previously said she has no plans to run for office, noting that the presidential campaign would result in a lot of stress for her family. Kamala Harris, who ran in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries before she was chosen by Joe Biden as his running mate, has not spoken on the issue. Yet, the VP has a low approval rating. A recent survey conducted by USA Today/Suffolk University found that only 28 percent of respondents were satisfied with her performance.The latest poll comes amid speculation about Joe Biden's future. The Democrat's approval ratings have dropped significantly in recent months, with only 40 percent of those surveyed supporting the president. The fall has been attributed to the unpopular decision to introduce a vaccine mandate for federal workers, the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan, as well as rising inflation and supply chain problems.Another issue that has been continuously discussed by pundits is the Democrat’s age. Biden, who is already the oldest president in the history of United States, will be 81 on election day in 2024. Last week, the Democrat underwent his first physical examination as president, with doctors saying he is fit to serve. The White House recently confirmed that he will run for re-election.

