'No Time for Parlor Games': Buttigieg Denies Feud With Harris Amid Reports of West Wing Favoritism

During a Sunday appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press," Buttigieg dismissed media speculation of a political rivalry between him and the vice president, arguing that members of US President Joe Biden's cabinet are "too busy" to play into divisive reports. "We're too busy with a job to do," he pointed out. The US Transportation secretary said the administration is "laser-focused" and committed to "projects and legislation of generational significance."Buttigieg's comments follow questions about the future leader of the Democratic party. Some have speculated that there may be a 2024 toss-up between Harris and Buttigieg, who both ran for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential election. Concerns have also been expressed by some about the West Wing possibly sidelining Harris in an attempt to dim her political aspirations and boost Buttigieg, whose moderate political stance has been likened to that of Biden.The White House and Vice President Kamala Harris' staff have denied reports suggesting mutual frustration between the West Wing and supporters of Harris.More recently, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki asserted that criticism from the outside "absolutely" has ties to racism and sexism in the US. "I do think that it has been easier, and harsher, from some in the right wing who have gone after her because she is the first woman, the first woman of color," she said during a virtual event livestreamed by Politico’s Women Rule Exchange. "I'm not suggesting anyone will acknowledge that publicly, but I think there’s no question that the type of attacks ... is part of that."

