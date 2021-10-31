https://sputniknews.com/20211031/bernie-sanders-is-determined-to-add-prices-for-prescribed-drugs-in-bidens-spending-bill-1090375014.html

Bernie Sanders Is Determined to Add Prices For Prescribed Drugs in Biden’s Spending Bill

Bernie Sanders Is Determined to Add Prices For Prescribed Drugs in Biden’s Spending Bill

Bernie Sanders Is Determined to Add in Biden’s Infrastructure Bill Prices For Prescribed Drugs

2021-10-31T23:57+0000

2021-10-31T23:57+0000

2021-10-31T23:59+0000

us

bernie sanders

infrastructure bill

pharmaceutical companies

social spending

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1f/1090375404_0:158:3069:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_91540375c79e26bcd2f5c298705ce9dc.jpg

Bernie Sanders shared on Sunday that he is working on adding “progressive” policies, such as the possibility for the government to negotiate prices for prescribed medicines, to Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan.According to Sanders, Americans are "paying the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs" while the "pharmaceutical industry has spent hundreds and hundreds of billions of dollars to make certain that Americans pay ten times more for some drugs than the Canadians and the Mexicans, so that fight continues,” he said​ in an interview with CNN.He claimed that he would eventually manage to persuade all Democratic Senators despite the fact that two of them, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, oppose the initiative.According to him, the problem is that “the pharmaceutical industry is doing everything that it can to make sure that one out of four Americans is unable to afford the prescriptions that their doctors write.”“People are dying. The cost of insulin is totally 10 times more in this country than it is in Canada,” he pointed out.Sanders’ rhetoric regarding the US pharmaceutical industry has become even harsher with the coronavirus pandemic. According to him, the salaries of the heads of pharmaceutical companies indicate that the whole system is not functioning properly.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

us, bernie sanders, infrastructure bill, pharmaceutical companies, social spending