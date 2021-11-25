https://sputniknews.com/20211125/white-house-doctor-reveals-biden-had-benign-but-potentially-pre-cancerous-polyp-removed-1091002895.html

White House Doctor Reveals Biden Had Benign But Potentially Pre-Cancerous Polyp Removed

White House Doctor Reveals Biden Had Benign But Potentially Pre-Cancerous Polyp Removed

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A polyp, which US President Joe Biden had recently got removed, was a tubular adenoma, which is a benign but potentially pre-cancerous... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-25T03:14+0000

2021-11-25T03:14+0000

2021-11-25T03:10+0000

joe biden

white house

medical evacuation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/15/1090902308_0:150:2861:1759_1920x0_80_0_0_0c8add3cfb52e88edb084364791bff50.jpg

Last week, Biden underwent a colonoscopy under anesthesia as part of his medical checkup, during which the president had a polyp removed from his ascending colon. The specimen has been sent for a histological study.The president is recommended to undergo routine medical surveillance.An in-depth summary report of Biden's current health state also detailed the commander-in-chief works out five times throughout the week, and that does not use any tobacco products and does not drink any alcohol."President Biden remains healthy, vigorous, 78-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency, to include those as chief executive, head of state and commander in chief," the report concludes. However, not everyone has taken the report warmly, especially Dr. Ronny Jackson, who served as a medical adviser under former US President Donald Trump. In an interview with Newsmax, the former official lashed out and stated that he believed there to be "a lot missing" from the findings.

https://sputniknews.com/20211120/psaki-says-harris-historic-1-hour-25-min-as-acting-president-will-inspire-many-women-1090873219.html

white house

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

joe biden, white house, medical evacuation