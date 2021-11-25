https://sputniknews.com/20211125/white-house-doctor-reveals-biden-had-benign-but-potentially-pre-cancerous-polyp-removed-1091002895.html
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A polyp, which US President Joe Biden had recently got removed, was a tubular adenoma, which is a benign but potentially pre-cancerous lesion, presidential physician Kevin O’Connor said.
Last week, Biden underwent a colonoscopy under anesthesia as part of his medical checkup, during which the president had a polyp removed from his ascending colon. The specimen has been sent for a histological study.
"The excised specimen has been identified as a tubular adenoma. This is similar to the polyp which he had removed in 2008. A tubular adenoma is a benign, slow-growing, but thought to be potentially pre-cancerous lesion for which no further actions is required at this time," O'Connor said in a statement, published by the White House with permission of Biden.
The president is recommended to undergo routine medical surveillance.
An in-depth summary report
of Biden's current health state also detailed the commander-in-chief works out five times throughout the week, and that does not use any tobacco products and does not drink any alcohol.
"President Biden remains healthy, vigorous, 78-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency, to include those as chief executive, head of state and commander in chief," the report concludes.
However, not everyone has taken the report warmly, especially Dr. Ronny Jackson, who served as a medical adviser under former US President Donald Trump. In an interview
with Newsmax, the former official lashed out and stated that he believed there to be "a lot missing" from the findings.