Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211127/bidens-re-election-bid-should-us-politicians--justices-of-advanced-age-undergo-cognitive-tests-1091061152.html
Biden's Re-Election Bid: Should US Politicians & Justices of Advanced Age Undergo Cognitive Tests?
Biden's Re-Election Bid: Should US Politicians & Justices of Advanced Age Undergo Cognitive Tests?
A debate over Joe Biden's physical health and mental acumen is continuing to go on, with some Republican politicians arguing that top politicians of advanced... 27.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-27T08:34+0000
2021-11-27T08:34+0000
joe biden
donald trump
mitch mcconnell
news
world
us
nancy pelosi
health
mental health
nikki haley
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090833360_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5a7d8173db61530d2a489dcc7789a27d.jpg
Biden's reported intent to run again in 2024 has added to the conservative wrangle about the physical and mental capacity of the incumbent president who will be 82 on the next election day. On 23 November, former President Donald Trump suggested that his successor should have a "mandated" cognitive test.The remark came on the heels of a report describing Biden's first physical exam, released by the White House on 19 November. The examination was conducted by White House physician Kevin O'Connor who concluded that Biden "remains a healthy, vigorous, 78-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency".Yet, some medical experts cast doubt on O'Connor's report, suggesting that it left out some health issues. Dr Marc Siegel, a clinical professor of medicine and a practicing internist at NYU's Langone Medical Centre, told Fox News that he is concerned about the gait issue Biden faces."I don't like that they ascribe his gait issues to a broken foot. First of all, why did he fall", Siegel noted. "They did a thorough neurological exam, but they also need to do a nerve conduction EMG, and they need to do an MRI of the brain and the spinal cord to try and explain where this gait problem comes from".Former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who served under both Barack Obama and Donald Trump, also argues that "there was a lot missing" from the Biden health report. Speaking to Newsmax earlier this week, Jackson presumed that it was a deliberate move by Biden's medical team to not test the president's cognitive abilities.The fuss over the president's mental health is not something new in US political discourse. The US mainstream media repeatedly claimed that then-President Donald Trump was in "mental decline", had "growing mental illness", and vigorously speculated about his "tortured syntax, mid-thought changes of subject, and apparent trouble formulating complete sentences".Even though Trump passed the cognitive test, the mainstream media continued to bash him suggesting that the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) he underwent was "not the hardest test".When Team Trump and Republicans gave the liberal camp some of their own medicine by questioning the cognitive abilities of then-presidential candidate Joe Biden in conservative outlets, on air, and during election rallies, the mainstream media declared the narrative "Russian disinformation".Still, it appears that the problem is not limited to the political struggle for the White House. In early November, ex-US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley called for a "cognitive test" for all Americans of advanced age in leadership roles when asked about her thoughts on the mental health of the current president.The politician underscored that this issue shouldn't be partisan, comparing it to how lawmakers disclose their tax returns.A month earlier, Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA), a physician, advocated cognition tests for ageing leaders of all three branches of government during his appearance on "Axios on HBO". The senator drew attention to that besides President Biden much of the nation's senior leadership is quite advanced in age: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 81, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is 79, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is 70. For his part, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is 83.Ahead of the 2020 presidential election YouGov conducted a poll wondering whether US presidential candidates should undergo a cognitive test. The survey indicated that over two-thirds of Americans strongly or somewhat support the idea that these candidates be required to take a cognitive exam (67%). Only 14% opposed the idea. Those who approve of cognitive tests for US politicians seeking top positions included 71% of Democrats, 71% of Republicans, and 68% of Independents.
https://sputniknews.com/20211117/half-us-voters-doubt-biden-in-good-enough-mental-physical-health-to-perform-his-duties-1090808633.html
https://sputniknews.com/20200520/pelosi-trump-squabble-goes-on-as-speaker-calls-potus-sensitive-after-his-mental-problems-line-1079359366.html
https://sputniknews.com/20200908/us-2020-vote-why-russia-denigrating-bidens-health-story-unlikely-to-scare-off-trumps-supporters-1080393784.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090833360_125:0:2856:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_46faa4022656ff0597f4484998d56940.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, donald trump, mitch mcconnell, news, world, us, nancy pelosi, health, mental health, nikki haley, mental illness, 2024 us presidential elections

Biden's Re-Election Bid: Should US Politicians & Justices of Advanced Age Undergo Cognitive Tests?

08:34 GMT 27.11.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTU.S. President Joe Biden celebrates with lawmakers including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) after signing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 15, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden celebrates with lawmakers including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) after signing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
A debate over Joe Biden's physical health and mental acumen is continuing to go on, with some Republican politicians arguing that top politicians of advanced age in all three branches of government need to undergo cognitive tests to ensure their ability to serve the people of America.
Biden's reported intent to run again in 2024 has added to the conservative wrangle about the physical and mental capacity of the incumbent president who will be 82 on the next election day. On 23 November, former President Donald Trump suggested that his successor should have a "mandated" cognitive test.
The remark came on the heels of a report describing Biden's first physical exam, released by the White House on 19 November. The examination was conducted by White House physician Kevin O'Connor who concluded that Biden "remains a healthy, vigorous, 78-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency".
U.S. President Joe Biden attends a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the G20 summit in Rome, Italy, October 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
Half of US Voters Doubt Biden in Good Enough Mental, Physical Health to Perform His Duties
17 November, 17:18 GMT
Yet, some medical experts cast doubt on O'Connor's report, suggesting that it left out some health issues. Dr Marc Siegel, a clinical professor of medicine and a practicing internist at NYU's Langone Medical Centre, told Fox News that he is concerned about the gait issue Biden faces.
"I don't like that they ascribe his gait issues to a broken foot. First of all, why did he fall", Siegel noted. "They did a thorough neurological exam, but they also need to do a nerve conduction EMG, and they need to do an MRI of the brain and the spinal cord to try and explain where this gait problem comes from".
Former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who served under both Barack Obama and Donald Trump, also argues that "there was a lot missing" from the Biden health report. Speaking to Newsmax earlier this week, Jackson presumed that it was a deliberate move by Biden's medical team to not test the president's cognitive abilities.

"They know that if they gave him a cognitive test, that he would have failed miserably, and then they would have had to explain that away somehow,", the former White House physician said, adding that Biden's "stiffened walking pattern" could be "a physical manifestation of some of the cognitive diseases".

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi puts on her face mask to protect from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after taking part in a ceremonial swearing-in for Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2020
Pelosi-Trump Squabble Goes On as Speaker Calls POTUS 'Sensitive' After His 'Mental Problems' Line
20 May 2020, 00:47 GMT
The fuss over the president's mental health is not something new in US political discourse. The US mainstream media repeatedly claimed that then-President Donald Trump was in "mental decline", had "growing mental illness", and vigorously speculated about his "tortured syntax, mid-thought changes of subject, and apparent trouble formulating complete sentences".

Donald Trump underwent a cognitive test in 2020: "We set the precedent when we did President Trump's physical. I did", Jackson told Newsmax. "The far-Left and the mainstream media were relentless in their pursuit of me to do something to address not only his physical capabilities, but his mental capabilities, which we did — we did a cognitive test".

Even though Trump passed the cognitive test, the mainstream media continued to bash him suggesting that the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) he underwent was "not the hardest test".
When Team Trump and Republicans gave the liberal camp some of their own medicine by questioning the cognitive abilities of then-presidential candidate Joe Biden in conservative outlets, on air, and during election rallies, the mainstream media declared the narrative "Russian disinformation".
Former US Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, 20 August 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2020
US 2020 Vote: Why Russia "Denigrating Biden’s Health" Story Unlikely to Scare Off Trump’s Supporters
8 September 2020, 05:19 GMT
Still, it appears that the problem is not limited to the political struggle for the White House. In early November, ex-US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley called for a "cognitive test" for all Americans of advanced age in leadership roles when asked about her thoughts on the mental health of the current president.

"Rather than making this about a person, we seriously need to have a conversation that if you're gonna have anyone above a certain age in a position of power — whether it's the House, whether it's the Senate, whether it's vice president, whether it's president — you should have some sort of cognitive test", Haley told the Christian Broadcasting Network's David Brody on 4 November.

The politician underscored that this issue shouldn't be partisan, comparing it to how lawmakers disclose their tax returns.
A month earlier, Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA), a physician, advocated cognition tests for ageing leaders of all three branches of government during his appearance on "Axios on HBO". The senator drew attention to that besides President Biden much of the nation's senior leadership is quite advanced in age: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 81, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is 79, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is 70. For his part, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is 83.
Ahead of the 2020 presidential election YouGov conducted a poll wondering whether US presidential candidates should undergo a cognitive test. The survey indicated that over two-thirds of Americans strongly or somewhat support the idea that these candidates be required to take a cognitive exam (67%). Only 14% opposed the idea. Those who approve of cognitive tests for US politicians seeking top positions included 71% of Democrats, 71% of Republicans, and 68% of Independents.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:45 GMTJapanese PM Kishida: Tokyo Eyeing Enemy Base Strike Capability Amid China and NK's Military Buildup
08:34 GMTBiden's Re-Election Bid: Should US Politicians & Justices of Advanced Age Undergo Cognitive Tests?
08:21 GMTAt Least One Killed in Northern Ireland as Storm Arwen Pounds Parts of UK
07:58 GMT'Dry Turkey' on 'Stolen Land': BLM Faces Twitter Backlash for Blasting Thanksgiving
07:25 GMT'End of an Era': Celebs Pay Tribute to Broadway Legend Stephen Sondheim
07:00 GMT'Thank God I Didn't Lose Any Teeth': Ovechkin Receives Stitches After Puck Blow to His Face
06:12 GMTNetizens in Grip of Guesswork After WHO Skips Two Greek Letters to Name New COVID Variant
05:55 GMTAustralia Halts Flights From 9 Southern African Countries Over Omicron Strain
05:24 GMTKanye West Says God Wants to Bring Him and Kim Together Again
05:10 GMTAs Indian Health Survey Suggests Women Outnumber Men Expert Claims 'This Isn't the Real Number'
04:50 GMTP&G Recalls Over a Dozen Old Spice, Secret Sprays After Detection of Cancer-Causing Chemical
03:47 GMTAlabama AG Threatens to Sue City Officials for Removing Confederate President's Name From Avenue
03:39 GMTOver 100 People Arrested in Solomon Islands After Riots in Honiara, Police Say
03:39 GMTMigrant Caravans in Mexico Head North After Slow Visa Processing by Authorities - Reports
03:34 GMTOutgoing UK Chief of Defense Staff Describes Russia as Most Acute Threat
02:59 GMTRussia, China Slam Idea of Summit For Democracy As It Contradicts Development of Modern World
02:30 GMTBoebert vs. 'Jihad Squad': GOP Rep. Buries the Hatchet With Squad's Omar Over Feud Caused by Remarks
01:53 GMT'As if Disney Were Entering Notre-Dame': Critics Blast Cathedral's 'Woke' Rebuilding Plan - Report
01:42 GMTMan Killed After Trying to Crash Gate of San Diego Military Base With Knife
01:07 GMTNew York Governor Declares State of Emergency Amid Spike in COVID-19 Infections