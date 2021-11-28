https://sputniknews.com/20211128/germany-warns-us-congress-nord-stream-2-sanctions-will-damage-transatlantic-unity-docs-show-1091089295.html

Germany Warns US Congress Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Will 'Damage Transatlantic Unity', Docs Show

The German government has called upon US congressmen not to impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, insisting that doing so will "damage transatlantic unity", Axios has reported, citing newly obtained documents.The document refers to the Joint Statement of the United States and Germany on Support for Ukraine and European Energy Security which was agreed upon by President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on 21 July. The deal came in the aftermath of Biden's decision to waive sanctions on the company in charge of Nord Stream 2. Under the Joint Statement, Germany vowed to take action, including certain sanctions, if Russia "used energy as a weapon" against Ukraine and Europe.The 19 November "non-paper" argues that Germany is continuing to act in the spirit of the Joint Statement, listing "public pressure, political measures, and economic measures" to punish Russia for any potential wrongdoing. This includes "assessing" the suspension of future political meetings and reviewing "possible" limitations and restrictions on future Russian fossil fuel projects – not including the Nord Stream 2 endeavour.Nord Stream 2 has not softened Germany's foreign policy on Russia and Berlin "has sent strong signals to Moscow when it found Russia breaching international law even at the cost of accepting a strain on German-Russian relations", argues the paper.At the same time, the authors of the document insist that Nord Stream 2 is by no means a threat to Ukraine "as long as a reasonable gas transit is ensured". Per the "non-paper", the Joint Statement allows Germany and the US to ensure that Moscow will "honour the current gas transit agreement with Ukraine and extend it beyond 2024".Addressing the latest spike in gas prices in Europe, the document additionally asserts that it is "a global phenomenon and cannot be exclusively attributed to Russia".On top of this, US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 "would only be a victory for [Vladimir] Putin" as it would sow discord between NATO allies, the document claims.US Congress & Ukraine Advocating New Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2US lawmakers are considering imposing further sanctions on the Russo-German pipeline: earlier this month, a group of Republican senators proposed an amendment to the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) that would force US President Joe Biden to sanction Nord Stream 2 AG, the firm in charge of the pipeline.The State Department on 22 November informed the US Congress that it imposed new sanctions on a vessel and a "Russian-linked entity" called Transadria Ltd. related to the Nord Stream 2 project under the Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act of 2019.For its part, Kiev is actively advocating halting the Nord Stream 2 project which it sees as a threat to the lucrative gas transit running through Ukraine's territory. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky supported the congressional sanctions against the new pipeline despite Moscow having confirmed that transit will continue to operate after the implementation of Nord Stream 2.Speaking to Axios, an adviser to President Zelensky said that Ukraine is "shocked, saddened, and confused" by Germany's ongoing efforts to save Nord Stream 2, which was dubbed by the Ukrainian official as Russia's "most dangerous geopolitical project".Nevertheless, top Biden officials like energy envoy Amos Hochstein have been spotted "lobbying Democrats in Congress not to support sanctions in order to avoid straining relations with Germany", according to the media outlet.A senior State Department official asserted to Axios that the Biden administration is not neglecting Ukraine's concerns but is also not inclined to ruin relations with Berlin:Nord Stream 2 will double the capacity of the initial Nord Stream gas pipeline running from Russia to Germany, thus increasing its overall annual capacity to 110 billion cubic metres (3.9 trillion cubic feet). The certification of the project has been suspended by the German energy regulator, Bundesnetzagentur (BNetzA), until Nord Stream 2 AG transfers the assets and management of the part of the pipeline on German territory and in its territorial waters to a new German entity that is 100% owned by Nord Stream 2 AG.

