Austrian Chancellor Speaks for Proceeding With Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Project

ROME (Sputnik) - Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg has said that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will not increase Europe's dependence on Russian gas... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International

Schallenberg went on to stress that Russia "has always respected commitments" and said that the project needs to be completed.Amid the energy crisis in Europe, Russia has repeatedly stated that it fulfills its obligations in terms of gas supplies and is ready to step up the gas volume delivered to the EU.In early November, newly-appointed Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart told Sputnik that Nord Stream 2 contributes to energy security of Europe.The Nord Stream 2 project is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. The project is actively opposed by the United States, who is promoting its liquefied natural gas in Europe, and Ukraine that fears losing gas transit revenues. In December 2020, Washington imposed sanctions against Nord Stream 2 and urged companies to immediately stop laying the pipeline. Moscow adheres to the position that Nord Stream 2 is a commercial project and is beneficial both to Russia and the EU.

