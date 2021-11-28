Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211128/austrian-chancellor-speaks-for-proceeding-with-nord-stream-2-pipeline-project-1091088164.html
Austrian Chancellor Speaks for Proceeding With Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Project
Austrian Chancellor Speaks for Proceeding With Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Project
ROME (Sputnik) - Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg has said that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will not increase Europe's dependence on Russian gas... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-28T14:47+0000
2021-11-28T14:49+0000
austria
nord stream 2
alexander schallenberg
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/16/1083685733_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c3378c95c730a9baad91cc6c28f49c64.jpg
Schallenberg went on to stress that Russia "has always respected commitments" and said that the project needs to be completed.Amid the energy crisis in Europe, Russia has repeatedly stated that it fulfills its obligations in terms of gas supplies and is ready to step up the gas volume delivered to the EU.In early November, newly-appointed Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart told Sputnik that Nord Stream 2 contributes to energy security of Europe.The Nord Stream 2 project is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. The project is actively opposed by the United States, who is promoting its liquefied natural gas in Europe, and Ukraine that fears losing gas transit revenues. In December 2020, Washington imposed sanctions against Nord Stream 2 and urged companies to immediately stop laying the pipeline. Moscow adheres to the position that Nord Stream 2 is a commercial project and is beneficial both to Russia and the EU.
austria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/16/1083685733_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_034004fa4f4a412a5425962090e478a4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
austria, nord stream 2, alexander schallenberg

Austrian Chancellor Speaks for Proceeding With Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Project

14:47 GMT 28.11.2021 (Updated: 14:49 GMT 28.11.2021)
© Photo : Nord Stream 2 / Axel SchmidtThe Russian pipe-laying vessel Akademik Chersky is working on a section of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in German waters.
The Russian pipe-laying vessel Akademik Chersky is working on a section of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in German waters. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2021
© Photo : Nord Stream 2 / Axel Schmidt
Subscribe
ROME (Sputnik) - Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg has said that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will not increase Europe's dependence on Russian gas, and the project should be continued.

"With or without Nord Stream 2, we depend on Russian gas in a certain way. That is a fact. I agree that eventually, we need to decrease this dependence from Moscow. But I do not think that Nord Stream 2 will increase it. The other way around, a new route after the opening will diversify the routes of supplies," the Austrian chancellor told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Schallenberg went on to stress that Russia "has always respected commitments" and said that the project needs to be completed.
Amid the energy crisis in Europe, Russia has repeatedly stated that it fulfills its obligations in terms of gas supplies and is ready to step up the gas volume delivered to the EU.
In early November, newly-appointed Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart told Sputnik that Nord Stream 2 contributes to energy security of Europe.
The Nord Stream 2 project is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. The project is actively opposed by the United States, who is promoting its liquefied natural gas in Europe, and Ukraine that fears losing gas transit revenues. In December 2020, Washington imposed sanctions against Nord Stream 2 and urged companies to immediately stop laying the pipeline. Moscow adheres to the position that Nord Stream 2 is a commercial project and is beneficial both to Russia and the EU.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:47 GMTAustrian Chancellor Speaks for Proceeding With Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Project
14:43 GMTKyrgyz Lawmaker Detained on Suspicion of Plotting a Coup - Source
14:19 GMTBiden's Attempt at Sending Message of Return to Normalcy Thwarted by New COVID Variant
14:00 GMTMacron Bashed for 'Throwing Toys Out of Pram' as Patel Uninvited to EU Talks on Channel Crossings
13:47 GMT'Leaked' Ballon d'Or Result Confirms Lionel Messi as Winner, But Dutch Pundit Blasts PSG Forward
13:40 GMTUK Royal Air Force Accused of 'Woke B***hery' After It Ditches Airwomen and Airmen for Aviators
12:57 GMTOpposition Slams Indian PM as Modi Skips All-Party Meeting a Day Before Winter Session of Parliament
12:45 GMTIranian Nuclear Chief: Israel Should Check Its Capabilities Before Threatening to Attack Tehran
12:13 GMTStorm Arwen: Third Person Dies in UK, 240,000 Residents Left With No Power in England
11:19 GMT'Asleep at the Wheel': UK Bashed as China Has Pumped $900 Bln Into Commonwealth Nations Since 2005
11:15 GMTSolomon Islands Prime Minister Refuses to Resign Over Riots, Vows to Find 'Instigators' of Unrest
11:05 GMTPowerful 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Peru - Videos
11:04 GMT'Hate Won': Controversial Comedian Munawar Faruqui Says After 12th Show in 2 Months Gets Cancelled
10:55 GMTPrince Charles Wondered What Harry & Meghan's Children Would Look Like, Book Claims
10:32 GMTSouth Africa Has Fewer Than 100 Omicron Cases
10:06 GMTCzech President Appoints Petr Fiala as Country's New Prime Minister
09:38 GMTEndangered Siberian Tiger Killed in Russia's Primorsky Territory
09:36 GMTNYT: Israel Was Behind Cyber Attack on Iran's Fuel System in October
09:34 GMTOver 60 People Remain Hospitalised After Mine Accident in Southwest Siberia
09:16 GMTGerman Police Thwart Illegal COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign