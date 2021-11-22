https://sputniknews.com/20211122/us-imposes-sanctions-on-two-vessels-one-entity-as-targets-over-nord-stream-2-1090938811.html
US Imposes Sanctions on Two Vessels, One Entity as Targets Over Nord Stream 2
US Imposes Sanctions on Two Vessels, One Entity as Targets Over Nord Stream 2
The United States has imposed further sanctions in connection to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-22T21:20+0000
2021-11-22T21:20+0000
2021-11-22T21:56+0000
nord stream
sanctions
state department
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083432916_0:172:3028:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_04e3f852569ffe0ea95e0025967bf4d6.jpg
United States Secretary of state, Anthony Blinken, said on Monday that two vessels and the Russian-linked company, Transadria Ltd, will face sanctions over their involvement in the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. PEESA, Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act, is a national defense act that aims to curtail Russia's use of energy exports for coercive purposes. The United States, Ukraine, and other Eastern European nations have opposed the expansion of Baltic Sea pipelines. Nord Stream 2 is a natural gas pipeline that runs under the Baltic Sea and links Russia to Germany. Construction of the pipeline began in 2018 and was completed in September of 2021 after the US eased sanctions in May of 2021. Nord Stream 2 was preceded by an original Nord Stream project that began in 2011 and was completed in 2012. The introduction of a second Nord Stream pipeline is estimated to double the gas exportation capacity to 3.9 trillion cubic feet. The United States eased sanctions related to the construction of Nord Stream 2 to improve their relationship with Germany. Germany, outside of Russia, was the nation most adamant to complete the project. The expansion of the Nord Stream pipelines will provide Germany and Western Europe with cheap natural gas. Transporting natural gas through overland pipelines is more costly because Eastern European countries charge fees for its passage.
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/ukraine-accuses-russia-of-using-nord-stream-2-certification-as-weapon-in-hybrid-war-1090926341.html
Ssgt Marie
I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, diabetes, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083432916_150:0:2879:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4a32edaeffbea103e6e771939cb7051f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nord stream, sanctions, state department
US Imposes Sanctions on Two Vessels, One Entity as Targets Over Nord Stream 2
21:20 GMT 22.11.2021 (Updated: 21:56 GMT 22.11.2021)
Being updated
The United States has imposed further sanctions in connection to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
United States Secretary of state, Anthony Blinken, said on Monday that two vessels and the Russian-linked company, Transadria Ltd, will face sanctions over their involvement in the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
Blinken said in a statement, “The Department of State has submitted a report to Congress pursuant to the Protecting Europe’s Energy Security Act of 2019 (PEESA), as amended. The report lists two vessels and one Russia-linked entity, Transadria Ltd., involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Transadria Ltd. will be sanctioned under PEESA, and its vessel, the Marlin, will be identified as blocked property.”
PEESA, Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act
, is a national defense act that aims to curtail Russia's use of energy exports for coercive purposes. The United States, Ukraine, and other Eastern European nations have opposed the expansion of Baltic Sea pipelines.
Nord Stream 2 is a natural gas pipeline that runs under the Baltic Sea and links Russia to Germany. Construction of the pipeline began in 2018 and was completed in September of 2021 after the US eased sanctions in May of 2021.
Nord Stream 2 was preceded by an original Nord Stream project that began in 2011 and was completed in 2012. The introduction of a second Nord Stream pipeline is estimated to double the gas exportation capacity to 3.9 trillion cubic feet.
The United States eased sanctions related to the construction of Nord Stream 2 to improve their relationship with Germany. Germany, outside of Russia, was the nation most adamant to complete the project.
The expansion of the Nord Stream pipelines will provide Germany and Western Europe with cheap natural gas. Transporting natural gas through overland pipelines is more costly because Eastern European countries charge fees for its passage.