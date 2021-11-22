https://sputniknews.com/20211122/us-imposes-sanctions-on-two-vessels-one-entity-as-targets-over-nord-stream-2-1090938811.html

US Imposes Sanctions on Two Vessels, One Entity as Targets Over Nord Stream 2

US Imposes Sanctions on Two Vessels, One Entity as Targets Over Nord Stream 2

The United States has imposed further sanctions in connection to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

United States Secretary of state, Anthony Blinken, said on Monday that two vessels and the Russian-linked company, Transadria Ltd, will face sanctions over their involvement in the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. PEESA, Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act, is a national defense act that aims to curtail Russia's use of energy exports for coercive purposes. The United States, Ukraine, and other Eastern European nations have opposed the expansion of Baltic Sea pipelines. Nord Stream 2 is a natural gas pipeline that runs under the Baltic Sea and links Russia to Germany. Construction of the pipeline began in 2018 and was completed in September of 2021 after the US eased sanctions in May of 2021. Nord Stream 2 was preceded by an original Nord Stream project that began in 2011 and was completed in 2012. The introduction of a second Nord Stream pipeline is estimated to double the gas exportation capacity to 3.9 trillion cubic feet. The United States eased sanctions related to the construction of Nord Stream 2 to improve their relationship with Germany. Germany, outside of Russia, was the nation most adamant to complete the project. The expansion of the Nord Stream pipelines will provide Germany and Western Europe with cheap natural gas. Transporting natural gas through overland pipelines is more costly because Eastern European countries charge fees for its passage.

