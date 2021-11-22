Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/us-imposes-sanctions-on-two-vessels-one-entity-as-targets-over-nord-stream-2-1090938811.html
US Imposes Sanctions on Two Vessels, One Entity as Targets Over Nord Stream 2
US Imposes Sanctions on Two Vessels, One Entity as Targets Over Nord Stream 2
The United States has imposed further sanctions in connection to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-22T21:20+0000
2021-11-22T21:56+0000
nord stream
sanctions
state department
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083432916_0:172:3028:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_04e3f852569ffe0ea95e0025967bf4d6.jpg
United States Secretary of state, Anthony Blinken, said on Monday that two vessels and the Russian-linked company, Transadria Ltd, will face sanctions over their involvement in the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. PEESA, Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act, is a national defense act that aims to curtail Russia's use of energy exports for coercive purposes. The United States, Ukraine, and other Eastern European nations have opposed the expansion of Baltic Sea pipelines. Nord Stream 2 is a natural gas pipeline that runs under the Baltic Sea and links Russia to Germany. Construction of the pipeline began in 2018 and was completed in September of 2021 after the US eased sanctions in May of 2021. Nord Stream 2 was preceded by an original Nord Stream project that began in 2011 and was completed in 2012. The introduction of a second Nord Stream pipeline is estimated to double the gas exportation capacity to 3.9 trillion cubic feet. The United States eased sanctions related to the construction of Nord Stream 2 to improve their relationship with Germany. Germany, outside of Russia, was the nation most adamant to complete the project. The expansion of the Nord Stream pipelines will provide Germany and Western Europe with cheap natural gas. Transporting natural gas through overland pipelines is more costly because Eastern European countries charge fees for its passage.
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/ukraine-accuses-russia-of-using-nord-stream-2-certification-as-weapon-in-hybrid-war-1090926341.html
I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, diabetes, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083432916_150:0:2879:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4a32edaeffbea103e6e771939cb7051f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nord stream, sanctions, state department

US Imposes Sanctions on Two Vessels, One Entity as Targets Over Nord Stream 2

21:20 GMT 22.11.2021 (Updated: 21:56 GMT 22.11.2021)
© REUTERS / Hannibal HanschkeA road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020.
A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Being updated
The United States has imposed further sanctions in connection to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
United States Secretary of state, Anthony Blinken, said on Monday that two vessels and the Russian-linked company, Transadria Ltd, will face sanctions over their involvement in the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
Blinken said in a statement, “The Department of State has submitted a report to Congress pursuant to the Protecting Europe’s Energy Security Act of 2019 (PEESA), as amended. The report lists two vessels and one Russia-linked entity, Transadria Ltd., involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Transadria Ltd. will be sanctioned under PEESA, and its vessel, the Marlin, will be identified as blocked property.”
PEESA, Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act, is a national defense act that aims to curtail Russia's use of energy exports for coercive purposes. The United States, Ukraine, and other Eastern European nations have opposed the expansion of Baltic Sea pipelines.
Nord Stream 2 is a natural gas pipeline that runs under the Baltic Sea and links Russia to Germany. Construction of the pipeline began in 2018 and was completed in September of 2021 after the US eased sanctions in May of 2021.
Nord Stream 2 was preceded by an original Nord Stream project that began in 2011 and was completed in 2012. The introduction of a second Nord Stream pipeline is estimated to double the gas exportation capacity to 3.9 trillion cubic feet.
FILE PHOTO: A view shows Chelyabinsk Pipe Rolling Plant in Chelyabinsk - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
Ukraine Accuses Russia of Using Nord Stream 2 Certification as ‘Weapon' in 'Hybrid War’
13:06 GMT
The United States eased sanctions related to the construction of Nord Stream 2 to improve their relationship with Germany. Germany, outside of Russia, was the nation most adamant to complete the project.
The expansion of the Nord Stream pipelines will provide Germany and Western Europe with cheap natural gas. Transporting natural gas through overland pipelines is more costly because Eastern European countries charge fees for its passage.
2250008
Discuss
Popular comments
I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, diabetes, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
Ssgt Marie
23 November, 00:50 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:56 GMTMichael Cohen Released From Prison Sentence, Claims Trump's 'Fragile Ego' Will Prevent 2024 Bid
21:20 GMTUS Imposes Sanctions on Two Vessels, One Entity as Targets Over Nord Stream 2
21:05 GMTUS Will Not Engage in Unilateral Steps on Iran Nuclear Program - State Dept.
20:51 GMTCourt in Spain's Basque Country Rules COVID Pass Requirement for Night Venues Illegal
20:48 GMTBlinken Says Maduro Deprived Venezuelans of Free, Fair Elections in Sunday Vote
20:36 GMTScholars: US & EU Using 'Ukraine Invasion' Story to Divert Attention From Growing Domestic Problems
20:03 GMTJan. 6 Committee Ramps Up Demand to Release Trump White House Records
19:52 GMTEthiopian PM Abiy Says Will Lead Army in Anti-TPLF Struggle 'From the Battlefront'
19:11 GMTWaukesha Parade Suspect Charged With Five Counts of Intentional Homicide
19:09 GMTAmerican Express Ex-Employee Claims He Got Fired for Being White, Media Says
19:06 GMTIllinois Democrat Staffer Resigns After Linking Waukesha Tragedy With Rittenhouse's Trial – Media
18:58 GMTNY Assembly Rolls Out Report on Cuomo's Sex Harassment, COVID-19 Response & Nursing Home Scandal
18:05 GMTPakistan to Allow India's Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan to Pass Through Its Territory
17:53 GMTRussian Man Involved in Road Accident Where Corpse Fell Out of Car's Trunk Claims to Be Cannibal
17:45 GMTGazprom Issues Notice to Moldova on Gas Supplies Suspension
17:15 GMTBelgian Prime Minister Condems Violence of Anti-COVID Demonstrators
17:10 GMTDoc Sheds Light on How Ghislaine Maxwell's 'Daddy Issues' Affected Relations With Epstein
17:08 GMTSen. Warren Pledges to Oppose Biden's Nomination of Jerome Powell for Second Term as Fed Chair
16:52 GMTUS Imposes Sanctions on 4 Individuals in Afghanistan
16:46 GMTFamily of Murdered Conservative MP Call for People to ‘Set Aside Hatred’ at His Funeral