Live Updates: WHO to Hold Emergency Meeting Over New COVID-19 Strain

Researchers previously warned that the B.1.1.529 strain, has an "extremely high" number of mutations in the spike protein and may be resistant to antibodies that can fight other versions of the virus.
WHO experts to hold a technical meeting in Geneva on Friday to address a new strain of COVID-19, spokesman Christian Lindmeier told Sputnik.
"[The] WHO is closely monitoring the recently reported variant B.1.1.529. So far under 100 sequences have been reported. Early analysis shows that this variant has a large number of mutations that require and will undergo further study... WHO is convening a meeting of the TAG-VE [Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution] today to better understand the timeline for studies that are underway and to determine if this variant should be designated as a variant of interest or variant of concern", Lindmeier said.
The new strain was discovered in South Africa and Botswana and immediately caused major concerns due to its potentially high transmissibility and resistance to vaccines. The UK has already banned flights from the region citing the new strain, while the European Union is considering the same step, according to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.
10:09 GMT 26.11.2021
EU to Propose Banning Flights From 'Southern African Region' Amid Concerns Over New COVID Variant