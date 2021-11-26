https://sputniknews.com/20211126/russias-gamaleya-centre-received-no-sample-new-covid-19-strain-with-32-mutations-1091045014.html

Russia's Gamaleya Centre Received No Sample New COVID-19 Strain With 32 Mutations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology has not yet received the new strain of coronavirus with 32

So far, there is no reason to talk about the need to modernize the Sputnik V vaccine due to the new strain, Gintsburg said.The new variant (B.1.1.529) was discovered in South Africa and Botswana. It has an "extremely high" number of mutations in the spike protein and potentially may be resistant to antibodies that can fight the virus.

