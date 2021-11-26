Registration was successful!
LIVE: French Fishermen Block Eurotunnel, Port of Calais Amid Licenses Row With Britain
Russia's Gamaleya Centre Received No Sample New COVID-19 Strain With 32 Mutations
Russia's Gamaleya Centre Received No Sample New COVID-19 Strain With 32 Mutations
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology has not yet received the new strain of coronavirus with 32...
So far, there is no reason to talk about the need to modernize the Sputnik V vaccine due to the new strain, Gintsburg said.The new variant (B.1.1.529) was discovered in South Africa and Botswana. It has an "extremely high" number of mutations in the spike protein and potentially may be resistant to antibodies that can fight the virus.
Russia's Gamaleya Centre Received No Sample New COVID-19 Strain With 32 Mutations

14:04 GMT 26.11.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology has not yet received the new strain of coronavirus with 32 mutations, it is necessary to test the effectiveness of the Sputnik V vaccine against this variant, the centre's director, Alexander Gintsburg, told Sputnik.

"We do not yet have a strain of a new variant of the virus. The effectiveness of a vaccine can only be determined experimentally, and for this, we just need the strain", he said.

So far, there is no reason to talk about the need to modernize the Sputnik V vaccine due to the new strain, Gintsburg said.

"In theory, it is difficult to say how effective a vaccine will be against this variant, but Sputnik V provides the broadest spectrum of neutralizing antibodies compared to other vaccines, so it is more likely to be effective against the new strain than other vaccines", he said.

The new variant (B.1.1.529) was discovered in South Africa and Botswana. It has an "extremely high" number of mutations in the spike protein and potentially may be resistant to antibodies that can fight the virus.
