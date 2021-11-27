https://sputniknews.com/20211127/new-york-governor-declares-state-of-emergency-amid-spike-in-covid-19-infections--1091057428.html

New York Governor Declares State of Emergency Amid Spike in COVID-19 Infections

New York Governor Declares State of Emergency Amid Spike in COVID-19 Infections

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency in the state due to a spike in new coronavirus infections and... 27.11.2021

"Whereas, New York is now experiencing COVID-19 transmission at rates the State has not seen since April 2020...Whereas, the rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions has been increasing over the past month to over 300 new admissions a day...I do hereby declare a State disaster emergency for the entire State of New York through January 15, 2022," the executive order said on Friday evening.The state of emergency will increase hospital capacity in New York and support vaccination efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.Hochul issued the state of emergency amid concerns over the new Omicron coronavirus variant detected in southern Africa. The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and many European countries imposed new restrictions on foreign nationals traveling from countries in the region due to the new strain.

Nonyank Hospitals in Washington state are as crooked a money motivated as any Con Man...if you come in with the sniffles you have Covid, it's the great Covid Cash Grab because if you can't pay the Government pays these money motivated gouls. 0

