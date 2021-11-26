https://sputniknews.com/20211126/biden-confirms-new-travel-bans-from-south-africa-7-other-countries-effective-november-29-1091052967.html

Biden Confirms New Travel Bans From South Africa, 7 Other Countries Effective November 29

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden on Friday confirmed new travel restrictions for foreign travelers from eight countries in southern Africa due to... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International

"I am ordering additional air travel restrictions from South Africa and seven other countries. These new restrictions will take effect on November 29," Biden said in a press release. "As we move forward, we will continue to be guided by what the science and my medical team advises."The other seven African countries include Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi, according to US media."[F]or those Americans who are fully vaccinated against severe COVID illness – fortunately, for the vast majority of our adults -- the best way to strengthen your protection is to get a booster shot, as soon as you are eligible," Biden said in a press release. "For those not yet fully vaccinated: get vaccinated today."He also called on member countries in the World Trade Organization to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines next week, "so these vaccines can be manufactured globally."Earlier in the day, the World Health Organization (WHO) identified the new variant as one of concern, as it is reported to carry a high number of mutations - 32 - which possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous. The WHO has dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

