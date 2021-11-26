Registration was successful!
Biden Confirms New Travel Bans From South Africa, 7 Other Countries Effective November 29
Biden Confirms New Travel Bans From South Africa, 7 Other Countries Effective November 29
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden on Friday confirmed new travel restrictions for foreign travelers from eight countries in southern Africa due to... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International
Biden Confirms New Travel Bans From South Africa, 7 Other Countries Effective November 29

19:42 GMT 26.11.2021 (Updated: 19:46 GMT 26.11.2021)
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINThe presidential seal is seen as U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy and "lowering prices" during a speech in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 23, 2021.
The presidential seal is seen as U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy and lowering prices during a speech in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building’s South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden on Friday confirmed new travel restrictions for foreign travelers from eight countries in southern Africa due to the emergence of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in the region.
"I am ordering additional air travel restrictions from South Africa and seven other countries. These new restrictions will take effect on November 29," Biden said in a press release. "As we move forward, we will continue to be guided by what the science and my medical team advises."
The other seven African countries include Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi, according to US media.
"[F]or those Americans who are fully vaccinated against severe COVID illness – fortunately, for the vast majority of our adults -- the best way to strengthen your protection is to get a booster shot, as soon as you are eligible," Biden said in a press release. "For those not yet fully vaccinated: get vaccinated today."
He also called on member countries in the World Trade Organization to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines next week, "so these vaccines can be manufactured globally."
Earlier in the day, the World Health Organization (WHO) identified the new variant as one of concern, as it is reported to carry a high number of mutations - 32 - which possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous. The WHO has dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.
