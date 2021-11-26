https://sputniknews.com/20211126/india-new-south-african-covid-19-variant-triggers-panic-govt-announces-rigorous-screening--tests-1091038528.html

India: New South African COVID-19 Variant Triggers Panic, Gov't Announces Rigorous Screening & Tests

The newly detected strain of coronavirus in South Africa has become a cause of concern in India. According to media reports, no case of the new COVID-19 variant which goes by the scientific number B.1.1.529 has been reported in the country so far. Yet, the Indian government on Thursday directed state authorities to rigorously screen and test travellers coming from or transiting through South Africa, Botswana, and Hong Kong - where the variant has been confirmed. In a notification to all states and Union Territories, Indian Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the country's National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has informed the government that "multiple cases of COVID-19 variant B.1.1529 have been reported in Botswana (3 cases), South Africa (6 cases), and Hong Kong (1 case)".As per the latest guidelines, all Indian states will now have to send samples from COVID-positive travellers to designated labs of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Sequencing Consortium (INSACOG), which is responsible for tracking and monitoring the emergence and transmission of variants of concern and variants of interest in the country. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has so far recognised four variants of concerns (VoCs) and out of them Beta (Pango lineage B.1.351), was first detected in South Africa in May 2020. The other three VoCs, Alpha (B.1.1.7), Delta (B.1.617.2), and Gamma (P.1) were first detected in the United Kingdom, India, and Brazil in September 2020, October 2020, and November 2020 respectively. Dr. Pinto also said that scientists are concerned about some mutations potentially rendering this strain capable of evading the immunity offered by the present vaccines (immune escape) since the strain is so different from the present strains against which the current vaccines were developed. Meanwhile, other than the possibility of evading the immunity acquired by the vaccines, some Indian doctors and health experts are worried that this variant can potentially cause breakthrough COVID-19 cases. Some experts have maintained that as India has relaxed visa restrictions for international travel, the detection of this highly aggressive COVID-19 variant could have serious implications. Reportedly, this new variant has as many as 32 mutations in the spike protein, which forms the core part of the virus that most vaccines target to stimulate a protective immune response amongst vaccine recipients. Doctors and health experts also told Sputnik that as mutations become inevitable, long-term preparations and strategic planning to live with this COVID-19 pandemic are essential. The WHO is expected to conduct a technical meeting on Friday in order to decide if it should be designated a variant of "interest" or of "concern".

