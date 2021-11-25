https://sputniknews.com/20211125/south-africa-will-reportedly-be-placed-on-uks-travel-red-list-over-new-covid-19-variant-1091025824.html

South Africa Will Reportedly Be Placed on UK's Travel 'Red List' Over New COVID-19 Variant

The United Kingdom is placing South Africa and five other African nations on its travel red-list over a new "super-variant" of coivd. 25.11.2021, Sputnik International

The United Kingdom's Health Minister has said that beginning at noon Friday, these six countries will be placed on the red-list, flights will be temporarily banned, and UK travelers must quarantine. The newly discovered covid variant discovered in South Africa is concerning UK health officials. The new variant has double the mutations of the Delta variant. According to the UK Health Security Agency, the variant, known as B.1.1.529, has a spike protein that drastically differs from the one in the original coronavirus, which all current COVID-19 vaccines are based on.Some experts fear the variant could reduce the effectiveness of current vaccines to 30% and the new mutations are likely to evade the immune response generated by prior infection. It also has shown characteristics linked with increased infectivity.100 cases have been confirmed in South Africa, but the country's health minister believes there are far more cases than are currently being reported. The strain may be classified as Nu by the World Health Organisation on Friday.There have yet to be any documented cases in the UK but cases have been reported in Bostwana and Hong Kong. Before the travel ban goes into place, more than 500 people enter the UK from South Africa every day.

