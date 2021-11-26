https://sputniknews.com/20211126/eu-to-propose-banning-flights-from-southern-african-region-amid-concerns-over-new-covid-variant-1091033604.html

EU to Propose Banning Flights From 'Southern African Region' Amid Concerns Over New COVID Variant

Earlier in the day, the UK banned flights from six southern African nations, including South Africa and Botswana until 28 November over the spread of the... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen tweeted on Friday that the commission "will propose, in close coordination with member states, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region due to the [new] variant of concern B.1.1.529".

