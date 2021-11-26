Registration was successful!
International
EU to Propose Banning Flights From 'Southern African Region' Amid Concerns Over New COVID Variant
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen tweeted on Friday that the commission "will propose, in close coordination with member states, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region due to the [new] variant of concern B.1.1.529".
EU to Propose Banning Flights From 'Southern African Region' Amid Concerns Over New COVID Variant

07:47 GMT 26.11.2021 (Updated: 08:00 GMT 26.11.2021)
Earlier in the day, the UK banned flights from six southern African nations, including South Africa and Botswana until 28 November over the spread of the B.1.1.529 strain of the coronavirus.
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen tweeted on Friday that the commission "will propose, in close coordination with member states, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region due to the [new] variant of concern B.1.1.529".
