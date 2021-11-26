https://sputniknews.com/20211126/us-dow-drops-800-points-or-more-than-2-on-new-covid-19-variant-fears-1091046887.html

US Dow Drops 800 Points, or More Than 2% on New COVID-19 Variant Fears

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Dow Jones industrial average on Friday plunged at open by about 800 points or 2.2 percent amid concerns over a newly detected... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International

The sell-off comes after the discovery of the new COVID-19 variant, known as B.1.1.529 in southern Africa, which has more mutations to the "spike protein" than past variants, meaning that it could hamper the body's immune response and spread more easily.European markets also experienced a sell-off earlier today, with Stoxx's index, gauging performance of 600 companies across 17 European states falling by 3.6%. French CAC index lost almost 4%, while Germany’s Dax went down by 3.1% over the day.

