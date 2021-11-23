Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/biden-orders-release-of-50-mln-barrels-of-oil-from-us-strategic-reserves-1090955978.html
Biden Orders Release of 50 Mln Barrels of Oil From US Strategic Reserves
Biden Orders Release of 50 Mln Barrels of Oil From US Strategic Reserves
Earlier, reports emerged saying that India and Japan were also considering releasing their own crude oil reserves to stem rising oil prices. 23.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-23T12:08+0000
2021-11-23T12:38+0000
us
joe biden
oil
strategic oil reserve
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090956996_0:257:2729:1792_1920x0_80_0_0_55a0bd5a03e0ecf5a68c46a700956bdf.jpg
US President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the United States will release 50 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserve along with other energy-consuming nations, including China, India, Japan, South Korea and the UK.The White House says that the crude will be released in two ways: 32 million barrels will be released over the next several months and the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will eventually be replenished with the same amount, while 18 million barrels "will be an acceleration into the next several months of a sale of oil that Congress had previously authorised."Biden "stands ready to take additional action" if necessary, according to the White House.It's predicted that the collective move to release oil from the strategic release will anger OPEC+, which earlier rejected Biden's call to release crude reserves to curtail rising prices.Biden's decision comes as gasoline prices in the United States are soaring, averaging about $3.40 a gallon, more than double what it was a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association.Back in early November, OPEC+ members agreed on sticking to plans to raise oil output by 400,000 barrels per day from December, defying Biden's calls to significantly boost production. The oil market has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with producers being forced to cut oil production due to lack of demand.
for every drop of fuel gasoline diesel oil or other help to america russia will pay drop for drop with its own blood
4
russia will become a ruin if it seeks so and if it doesnt fix its own mistakes of the past and repair the complications that result out of its sins
4
2
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090956996_0:1:2729:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_27f4aa81d76fe3211e7e3cdaa661b0d3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, joe biden, oil, strategic oil reserve

Biden Orders Release of 50 Mln Barrels of Oil From US Strategic Reserves

12:08 GMT 23.11.2021 (Updated: 12:38 GMT 23.11.2021)
© REUTERS / Richard CarsonA maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, U.S. June 9, 2016
A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, U.S. June 9, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
© REUTERS / Richard Carson
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier, reports emerged saying that India and Japan were also considering releasing their own crude oil reserves to stem rising oil prices.
US President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the United States will release 50 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserve along with other energy-consuming nations, including China, India, Japan, South Korea and the UK.
"Today, the President is announcing that the Department of Energy will make available releases of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lower prices for Americans and address the mismatch between demand exiting the pandemic and supply," the White House said in a statement.
The White House says that the crude will be released in two ways: 32 million barrels will be released over the next several months and the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will eventually be replenished with the same amount, while 18 million barrels "will be an acceleration into the next several months of a sale of oil that Congress had previously authorised."
Biden "stands ready to take additional action" if necessary, according to the White House.
It's predicted that the collective move to release oil from the strategic release will anger OPEC+, which earlier rejected Biden's call to release crude reserves to curtail rising prices.
Biden's decision comes as gasoline prices in the United States are soaring, averaging about $3.40 a gallon, more than double what it was a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association.
"This culminates weeks of consultations with countries around the world, and we are already seeing the effect of this work on oil prices", the White House noted. "Over the last several weeks as reports of this work became public, oil prices are down nearly 10 percent."
Back in early November, OPEC+ members agreed on sticking to plans to raise oil output by 400,000 barrels per day from December, defying Biden's calls to significantly boost production.
The oil market has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with producers being forced to cut oil production due to lack of demand.
143120110
Discuss
Popular comments
for every drop of fuel gasoline diesel oil or other help to america russia will pay drop for drop with its own blood
far bot
23 November, 15:16 GMT4
000000
russia will become a ruin if it seeks so and if it doesnt fix its own mistakes of the past and repair the complications that result out of its sins
far bot
23 November, 15:17 GMT4
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:45 GMTMaldives Defence Minister Arrives in India as Calls to Oust Indian Military Intensify at Home
12:44 GMTBoJo Facing Channel Crossing Dilemma & Sending Refugees to Falklands Not an Option, Observers Say
12:36 GMTSan Marino Approves Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine, RDIF Says
12:30 GMTHouse Dems 'Excited' to Look for Younger Leaders Amid Rumours About Pelosi ‘Successor’
12:08 GMTBiden Orders Release of 50 Mln Barrels of Oil From US Strategic Reserves
12:03 GMT'My Innocence Was Stolen From Me': Woman Claims Maradona Raped Her When She Was a Teen
12:02 GMTUS Put Forces On Standby in Djibouti to Support Embassy in Ethiopia, Reports Say
12:00 GMTAmerican Patrol Boats Arrive in Ukraine Amid US Move to Beef Up Country's Military
11:59 GMTHeiko Maas: Germany Must Continue Contributing to NATO Amid Standoff With China, Russia
11:58 GMTChina Scrambles Warships, Fighter Jets as US Destroyer Crosses Taiwan Strait
11:57 GMTCash is on Its Way Out, Says Bank of England as It Pushes State-Backed ‘Britcoin’ Digital Currency
11:55 GMTSerbia's Vucic Says Without Russia Belgrade Would Have Paid Up to $1,000 for Gas
11:53 GMTPutin: Russia’s Stance on Palestinian Authority Remains Same
11:47 GMTIndia Cedes to US' Demand, Will Release 5 Mln Barrels of Crude From 'Strategic Reserves'
11:45 GMTIsrael Signals It ‘Won't Be Bound’ to New Iran Nuclear Deal Ahead of Resumption of Vienna Talks
11:35 GMTDeployment of Western Advisers in Ukraine Would Fuel Tensions, Kremlin Warns
11:33 GMTUkrainian Lawmaker Confirms Kiev Used Javelin Complexes in Donbass
11:33 GMTKurdish Groups Engaged in Transporting Migrants to Europe, Russian Security Council Says
11:19 GMTBlast Rips Through Market in Central Kabul, Media Says
10:19 GMTDominic Raab Says UK Victims May Get Right to Block Release of Killers Like Colin Pitchfork