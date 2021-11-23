Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: House Panel on January 6 Riot Subpoenas Leaders of Proud Boys, Oath Keeper Militia
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/house-panel-on-january-6-riot-subpoenas-leaders-of-proud-boys-oath-keeper-militia-1090969406.html
House Panel on January 6 Riot Subpoenas Leaders of Proud Boys, Oath Keeper Militia
House Panel on January 6 Riot Subpoenas Leaders of Proud Boys, Oath Keeper Militia
The House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by supporters of then-US President Donald Trump announced five new subpoenas on... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-23T20:12+0000
2021-11-23T20:24+0000
subpoena
oath keepers
proud boys
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png
The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol announced five new subpoenas for information on Tuesday, including Henry “Enrique” Tarrio who was chairman of the Proud Boys at the time of the riot, and Elmer Stuart Rhodes, president of the Oath Keepers.“The Select Committee is seeking information from individuals and organizations reportedly involved with planning the attack, with the violent mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6th, or with efforts to overturn the results of the election," Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), said in a news release by the committee. "We believe the individuals and organizations we subpoenaed today have relevant information about how violence erupted at the Capitol and the preparation leading up to this violent attack."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_140:0:860:540_1920x0_80_0_0_5f950b471719475aa070f676a630f7f3.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
subpoena, oath keepers, proud boys

House Panel on January 6 Riot Subpoenas Leaders of Proud Boys, Oath Keeper Militia

20:12 GMT 23.11.2021 (Updated: 20:24 GMT 23.11.2021)
© SputnikBreaking News
Breaking News - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
The House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by supporters of then-US President Donald Trump announced five new subpoenas on Tuesday, including the leaders of the right-wing groups the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, which took part in the riot.
The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol announced five new subpoenas for information on Tuesday, including Henry “Enrique” Tarrio who was chairman of the Proud Boys at the time of the riot, and Elmer Stuart Rhodes, president of the Oath Keepers.
“The Select Committee is seeking information from individuals and organizations reportedly involved with planning the attack, with the violent mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6th, or with efforts to overturn the results of the election," Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), said in a news release by the committee. "We believe the individuals and organizations we subpoenaed today have relevant information about how violence erupted at the Capitol and the preparation leading up to this violent attack."
1300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:12 GMTHouse Panel on January 6 Riot Subpoenas Leaders of Proud Boys, Oath Keeper Militia
19:54 GMTJury Finds 'Unite the Right' Rally Organizers Liable on Four Counts of Violence
19:37 GMTBiden: Gas Prices Would Be 25 Cents Less at Pumps But Companies Are ‘Pocketing’ Gains
19:33 GMTJoe Biden Delivers a Plan to Combat High Energy Prices
19:17 GMT'Urban Dictionary Name Game' Takes Social Media by Storm
19:04 GMT'I Don't F**k With You': BLM Fires Back at Kyle Rittenhouse After Teen Says He Supports Movement
19:04 GMTAccount of 'Repugnant' Sex Act With Jeffrey Epstein to Be Revealed at Maxwell's Trial – Report
19:00 GMTBrian Laundrie Died of Gunshot Wound to the Head, Family Lawyer Reveals
18:58 GMTApple Launches Lawsuit Against Israeli NSO Group Over Pegasus Surveillance
18:32 GMTMajority of Adults in US Believe in Afterlife, Republicans Much More Than Democrats, Poll Shows
18:18 GMTJefferson's Statue Removed in NY After Workers Complain it Fails to Represent 'Contemporary Values'
18:17 GMTBavarian Governor Calls for Mandatory COVID-19 Shots
18:09 GMTAlright, Alright, Alright: Matthew McConaughey to Reveal 'Shortly' if He'll Run for Texas Governor
18:09 GMTEuropean Commission Proposes Mechanism for Swift Restrictions Against Transport Companies
18:03 GMTGoogle, Twitter, Facebook Face 8 More Legal Complaints in Russia, Court Says
17:57 GMTFootage of 'Waukesha Tragedy Suspect's Arrest' Revealed by Media
17:48 GMTFive Missiles Target Base Hosting US Military in Eastern Syria, State Media Claims
17:44 GMTTokyo Claims Russia-China Joint Patrolling in Asia-Pacific Aimed Against Japan
17:05 GMTJoe Manchin: US Oil Reserve Release Important for Gas Prices But Biden Must Boost Home Output
16:59 GMTJudge Orders Lawyers Who Sued Facebook, Dominion Over 'Election Fraud' to Pay Over $180,000 in Fines