House Panel on January 6 Riot Subpoenas Leaders of Proud Boys, Oath Keeper Militia

The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol announced five new subpoenas for information on Tuesday, including Henry “Enrique” Tarrio who was chairman of the Proud Boys at the time of the riot, and Elmer Stuart Rhodes, president of the Oath Keepers.“The Select Committee is seeking information from individuals and organizations reportedly involved with planning the attack, with the violent mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6th, or with efforts to overturn the results of the election," Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), said in a news release by the committee. "We believe the individuals and organizations we subpoenaed today have relevant information about how violence erupted at the Capitol and the preparation leading up to this violent attack."
